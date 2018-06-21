World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Sweden
  5. NIRAS Arkitekter
  6. 2017
  7. Långbrodalskolan / NIRAS Arkitekter

Långbrodalskolan / NIRAS Arkitekter

  • 03:00 - 21 June, 2018
Långbrodalskolan / NIRAS Arkitekter
Långbrodalskolan / NIRAS Arkitekter, © Anders Fredriksen
© Anders Fredriksen

© Anders Fredriksen © Anders Fredriksen © Anders Fredriksen © Anders Fredriksen + 35

  • Architects

    NIRAS Arkitekter

  • Location

    Sländvägen 1, 125 58 Älvsjö, Sweden

  • Lead Architects

    Tomas Skoglund, Irene Westman, Steven Müdd, Martin Kjerrulf, Pernilla Fjellestad

  • Other participants

    Joanna Oleksak, Dorota Walus, Ami Holmgren, Malin Westin, Otto Enberg, Svante Wagenius, Hanna Palavicini, Malin Laakso, Ulrika Tjernström, Ulf Edgren

  • Area

    4430.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Anders Fredriksen
© Anders Fredriksen
© Anders Fredriksen

Text description provided by the architects. Långbrodalskolan is a beautiful building from the 20s in the romanticism style typical of the time. A hundred years later, the population increase demanded an expansion. NIRAS Arkitekter was tasked with creating a second school building next to the original one.

© Anders Fredriksen
© Anders Fredriksen

“It was important to us that the building wouldn’t feel like a cold metal box. The titanium-zinc plating we used on the roof and facades is warm and simple, yet also feels exclusive,” says one of the lead architects. “We could have chosen regular steel plates but it wouldn’t’ have the same longevity. Titanium-zinc comes with a 50-year guarantee and is partially self-repairing.”

© Anders Fredriksen
© Anders Fredriksen

The metal panels are like a skin that sweeps around the building, uninterrupted from the ground to the roof’s ridge. The 45-degree gables are forms borrowed from the original building. Because of limitation on the allowed height of the building, it was chosen to place all technical equipment in the attics.

© Anders Fredriksen
© Anders Fredriksen
Section 02
Section 02
© Anders Fredriksen
© Anders Fredriksen

To end up with a building that is both beautiful and sustainable it’s important to have a client that understands the long-term management of a building. Our client dared to choose something that is initially more expensive but will last longer and save money over time.

© Anders Fredriksen
© Anders Fredriksen

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Sweden
