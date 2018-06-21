Långbrodalskolan / NIRAS Arkitekter

+ 35

Architects NIRAS Arkitekter

Location Sländvägen 1, 125 58 Älvsjö, Sweden

Lead Architects Tomas Skoglund, Irene Westman, Steven Müdd, Martin Kjerrulf, Pernilla Fjellestad

Other participants Joanna Oleksak, Dorota Walus, Ami Holmgren, Malin Westin, Otto Enberg, Svante Wagenius, Hanna Palavicini, Malin Laakso, Ulrika Tjernström, Ulf Edgren

Area 4430.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Anders Fredriksen

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Långbrodalskolan is a beautiful building from the 20s in the romanticism style typical of the time. A hundred years later, the population increase demanded an expansion. NIRAS Arkitekter was tasked with creating a second school building next to the original one.

“It was important to us that the building wouldn’t feel like a cold metal box. The titanium-zinc plating we used on the roof and facades is warm and simple, yet also feels exclusive,” says one of the lead architects. “We could have chosen regular steel plates but it wouldn’t’ have the same longevity. Titanium-zinc comes with a 50-year guarantee and is partially self-repairing.”

The metal panels are like a skin that sweeps around the building, uninterrupted from the ground to the roof’s ridge. The 45-degree gables are forms borrowed from the original building. Because of limitation on the allowed height of the building, it was chosen to place all technical equipment in the attics.

To end up with a building that is both beautiful and sustainable it’s important to have a client that understands the long-term management of a building. Our client dared to choose something that is initially more expensive but will last longer and save money over time.