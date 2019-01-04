World
  Resources Publicis Russia / VOX Architects

Resources Publicis Russia / VOX Architects

  • 21:00 - 4 January, 2019
Resources Publicis Russia / VOX Architects
© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

© Sergey Ananiev

  • Architects

    VOX Architects

  • Location

    Leningradsky Ave, 15, Moskva, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Boris Voskoboynikov, Maria Akhremenkova

  • Other participants

    Boris Voskoboynikov, Maria Akhremenkova, Andrey Koskov, Olga Ivleva-Neuter

  • Area

    870.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

Text description provided by the architects. Publicis Groupe is a major European media holding company that has united world famous advertising agencies — Publicis, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, and several other large media groups. Re:Sources — internal department of the company, which is responsible for the holding’s finances and ensuring its functioning.

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

The new office of the media holding department is located in the business center Bolshevik on an area of 870 square meters. The task that the architects faced was to convey the attitude of the employees at the expense of expressive means and volumes. Gold bar hovering in the rising sun clouds — became the central element of the design of the whole office. The central element is the reception desk in the form of a gold ingot of 999 samples. Stylized lamps with a soft matte light resemble small clouds — the same theme can be traced in the drawings on the walls.

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

Working areas of employees are made in open space format; offices are designed for top-managers, special departments, accounting and IT-departments. Large windows (left in the inheritance from the period of use of the building for industrial purposes) provide good insolation. The conversation area is finished with sound-absorbing panels, which allows to comfortably hold meetings and video conferences. In addition to working areas in the office, there are several coffee-points, a full kitchen-dining room and informal communication areas with high sofas and hammocks.

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

Considering the historical past of the building, it was decided to leave some of the walls in their original form, preserving the loft style. The open ceiling communications are painted blue, complementing the image of a saturated morning sky, as well as colorful stripes on the walls and columns, the sunrise started in the entrance area.

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
