World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. United States
  5. Blanchard Fuentes
  6. 2018
  7. Gabi James LA / Blanchard Fuentes

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Gabi James LA / Blanchard Fuentes

  • 15:00 - 19 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gabi James LA / Blanchard Fuentes
Save this picture!
Gabi James LA / Blanchard Fuentes, © Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee
© Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee

© Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee © Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee © Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee © Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee + 12

  • Architects

    Blanchard Fuentes

  • Location

    Los Angeles, CA, United States

  • Design Team

    Blanchard Fuentes: Erik Blanchard Assoc. AIA, Deborah Fuentes, Ana Henton, Crystal Huang.

  • Interior

    Ana Henton

  • Engineering

    Pacific Coast Struc. Engineering

  • Area

    3500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee
Save this picture!
© Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee
© Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Signaled by Rivera Village’s multi-year, development plan, the dining establishment formally known as Zazou was to be rebranded and re-thought in anticipation of the upscale food trends fast approaching the area.

Save this picture!
© Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee
© Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee

The existing store front, a classically derived 2 storied arcade would be stripped down to framing and retro-fit for expansive openings at the ground floor with a suspended ‘timber’ curtain enclosing the upper. 

Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry

A prefabricated carrying system of bolt-able steel struts and CNC milled aluminum girders was designed to suspend the new surface out from the existing building line. Tension-able steel tie-rods, connecting these systems would handle all associated vertical and lateral loading produced by the new design.

Save this picture!
© Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee
© Deborah Fuentes & Frank Lee

Responding to the cities call for walk street vibrancy on all new design proposals, we believed the new facade should play primarily the role of communicator at the street interface while offering a more private venue above. We worked on the frequency of the member to achieve this, spacing each cedar stave 1/2 distance apart from one another. Increased surfaces meant more reflectivity and shadow from southerly sun exposure while the spacing allowed for improved ventilation into the space.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

The interior of the ground floor was crafted in collaboration with designer Ana Henton. Bronzed steel and white oak were selected as the primary architectural finishes for durability and a time-honored aesthetic. A large, multi-unit pocket door divides the main dining floor from the outdoor patio, while a seamless glass entrance is set back from the existing wall line.

This is the new face of Gabi James Restaurant.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment United States
Cite: "Gabi James LA / Blanchard Fuentes" 19 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896379/gabi-james-la-blanchard-fuentes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »