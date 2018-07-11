World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. United States
  5. Neumann Monson Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Whiteline Loft / Neumann Monson Architects

Whiteline Loft / Neumann Monson Architects

  • 15:00 - 11 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Whiteline Loft / Neumann Monson Architects
Save this picture!
Whiteline Loft / Neumann Monson Architects, © Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

© Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio © Integrated Studio + 13

Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

This 3,800 sf residence, which occupies the top floor of a converted historic urban warehouse, balances the duality of the clients’ public and private lives through processional layout and spatial contrast. The design assigns bright, open social spaces to the perimeter and encloses private areas with dark tones and rich materiality. The juxtaposition provides the chiaroscuro of the clients’ extensive calligraphic art collection, writ large in space.

Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Entering the residence, daylight draws one through a compressed, enveloping vestibule out into the open living area. The airy communal space wraps the warehouse’s northwest corner, maximizing natural light and the expansive panoramic view. Dark-stained white oak piers cordon off its ends to provide enclosure and reserve views for the master bedroom and study, respectively.

Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Support spaces can be found in the interior of the unit, where lowered ceilings enhance experiential intimacy. Floors are radiant, polished concrete. Bathrooms are finished in marble slabs, marble penny tile, and pickled white oak. Lending pragmatic logic to an experientially-driven layout, low ceilings coincide with a dense network of existing duct banks, conduit runs, sprinkler pipes, and roof drains.

Save this picture!
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Neumann Monson Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Buildings Residential United States
Cite: "Whiteline Loft / Neumann Monson Architects" 11 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896378/whiteline-loft-neumann-monson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »