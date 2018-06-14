World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Fab City Summit Paris 2018 (30% Discount for ArchDaily Readers!)

Fab City Summit Paris 2018 (30% Discount for ArchDaily Readers!)

  • 03:01 - 14 June, 2018
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Fab City Summit Paris 2018 (30% Discount for ArchDaily Readers!)
Save this picture!
Fab City Summit Paris 2018 (30% Discount for ArchDaily Readers!), Fab City Summit - Paris 11-3
Fab City Summit - Paris 11-3

This summer, July 11–13, the annual Fab City Summit will take place in Paris at the Paris City Hall and Parc de La Villette. The yearly event will gather the core team behind the Fab City Global Initiative together with city officials, innovation ecosystems from civic society and industry.

Fab City is a global initiative that was launched by Fab Lab Barcelona | IAAC, the MIT Center for Bits and Atoms, and the Fab Foundation in 2014, starting a 40-year countdown to develop a new model for cities to produce everything they consume by 2054. 18 cities have followed the Barcelona pledge, officially joining the initiative through their governments and innovation ecosystems.

More cities have applied to pledge in Paris this summer to join the global effort to fight climate change and democratize access to technology for social innovation. The Fab City Summit is hosted by the Fab City Grand Paris Association, the City Government of Paris and the Fab City Foundation.

ArchDaily readers are also eligible for a 30% discount when purchasing tickets to the summit! Simply visit the Fab City Summit website to purchase your tickets and enter the promotional code FABDAILY30 when prompted.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Fab City Summit Paris 2018 (30% Discount for ArchDaily Readers!)" 14 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896368/fab-city-summit-paris-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »