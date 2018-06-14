Fab City Summit Paris 2018 (30% Discount for ArchDaily Readers!)

This summer, July 11–13, the annual Fab City Summit will take place in Paris at the Paris City Hall and Parc de La Villette. The yearly event will gather the core team behind the Fab City Global Initiative together with city officials, innovation ecosystems from civic society and industry.

Fab City is a global initiative that was launched by Fab Lab Barcelona | IAAC, the MIT Center for Bits and Atoms, and the Fab Foundation in 2014, starting a 40-year countdown to develop a new model for cities to produce everything they consume by 2054. 18 cities have followed the Barcelona pledge, officially joining the initiative through their governments and innovation ecosystems.

More cities have applied to pledge in Paris this summer to join the global effort to fight climate change and democratize access to technology for social innovation. The Fab City Summit is hosted by the Fab City Grand Paris Association, the City Government of Paris and the Fab City Foundation.

