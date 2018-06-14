Escondido / Alberto Kalach

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Escondido, is a housing project designed by Architecture Workshop X directed by Alberto Kalach.

Located in Puerto Escondido, in the Oaxaca area, it is located on a longitudinal site parallel to the Pacific Ocean.

The set consists of 74 cabins arranged on a regular geometry site disposition overlooking the sea.

Each cabin was designed based on a simple wooden structure, reticulated in modules of 3x3 mt, concentrating the wet core at the center of the house, to leave a bedroom and common area at opposite ends with views of the landscape and a wide perimeter covered terrace. Using the same modulation, other rooms were allocated to kitchen and dining services.

The houses are camouflaged in the local landscape, being identifiable only by their twisted water covers, which look like bird profiles.