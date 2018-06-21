World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. Woods Bagot
  6. 2027
  7. Tonsley Main Assembly Building and Pods / Woods Bagot

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Tonsley Main Assembly Building and Pods / Woods Bagot

  • 17:00 - 21 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tonsley Main Assembly Building and Pods / Woods Bagot
Save this picture!
Tonsley Main Assembly Building and Pods / Woods Bagot, © Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

© Sam Noonan © Sam Noonan © Sam Noonan © Sam Noonan + 24

  • Architects

    Woods Bagot

  • Location

    Adelaide SA, Australia

  • Design Team

    Thomas Masullo, Milos Milutinovic, Nicholas Ng, Yeung Cheng

  • Collaborative Partner

    Tridente Architects

  • Client

    Renewal SA

  • Area

    47000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2027

  • Photographs

    Sam Noonan
Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Text description provided by the architects. Tonsley Main Assembly Building and Pods is the centrepiece of a globally recognised urban redevelopment in Adelaide. The Tonsley mixed-use redevelopment is Australia's first to be awarded the 6 Star Green Star – Communities certification by the Green Building Council of Australia.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Against the backdrop of Australia's declining manufacturing economy, the site of the former Mitsubishi car factory has been transformed into a vibrant knowledge precinct supporting clean technologies, sustainable industries, advanced manufacturing, education, and research.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

The repurposing of the Main Assembly Building is the work of global architecture studio Woods Bagot, with Adelaide-based Tridente Architects. Since its completion in 2015 it has been recognised with national and international awards for sustainable architecture, urban renewal and adaptive re-use. The broader precinct has also just been honoured with the Property Council of Australia's 2018 award for best development innovation.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

The building's design foretold what a new industrial employment precinct could look like. The ‘umbrella’ of the existing structure celebrates the industrial heritage of the building, creates a unique public destination, and delivers a clear layout with a highly flexible work environment. The tenancies use a ‘pod’ approach that are adaptable, flexible and highly functional. 

Save this picture!
Concept plans - Tenancy sub divisions
Concept plans - Tenancy sub divisions

“Rather than follow the typical industrial park approach, which would have had limited value to industry and the wider community, we chose to imagine a thriving community within the significant industrial remains of the Tonsley site,” said Milos Milutinovic, project leader for Woods Bagot.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Sustainability was paramount – not only in environmentally sustainable design but also through the economic, social and cultural impact of the site's regeneration. Being a sustainability leader was a key ambition in the redevelopment of the entire 61ha site masterplanned by Woods Bagot.

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

Bringing together leading research and education institutions, established businesses and start-ups, as well as government and community groups, Tonsley will one day be home to around 1,200 residents in 850 dwellings. More than 70 businesses already operate from this technology test-bed.

Save this picture!
Drawing 01
Drawing 01

KEY SUSTAINABILITY FACTS – MAIN ASSEMBLY BUILDING
-     The adaptive re-use saved 90,000 tons of embodied carbon, equivalent to 25,000 cars being taken off the road
-     A 4 megawatt solar array on the roof produces affordable and sustainable energy for tenants
-     Communications infrastructure provides connected technology as a basis for a Smart Grid Energy system
-     Four urban forests inside the building provide naturally shaded green spaces, cool the air and reduce the sun’s thermal load on the roof

Save this picture!
© Sam Noonan
© Sam Noonan

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Woods Bagot
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Refurbishment Sustainability Australia
Cite: "Tonsley Main Assembly Building and Pods / Woods Bagot" 21 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896363/tonsley-main-assembly-building-and-pods-woods-bagot/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »