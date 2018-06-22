Fusion House / Dankor Architecture

+ 15

Architects Dankor Architecture

Location Melbourne, Australia

Lead Architects Dan Korman

Builder Ecost Design Construct

Structural Engineer David Landy Engineers

Project Year 2014

Photographs Dan Korman

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The overall feeling of the house is dynamic movement – the façade is on a steep angle slicing into the existing dwelling and pulling away from the original building. The idea behind the proposed three bedroom extension to a single story 1970s single story brick dwelling, was to embrace the original design while simultaneously creating a bold new, contemporary, form. We wanted to create a tension between the ‘old’ existing condition and proposed ‘new’ addition.

To continue the tension between the original built form and the new extension we designed the timber lining boards on an angle, slicing into the 1970s plastered walls. Timber battens on the ceiling and interior walls created a contrasted the white monochromatic interior of the original dwelling.

Finally, we wanted to create a seamless transition between interior and exterior. To achieve this we designed the cavity sliding doors to seamlessly recessed into the façade and open each bedroom directly onto the yard.