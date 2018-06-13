World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. 28 Booths to Visit During the AIA 2018 Architecture Expo

28 Booths to Visit During the AIA 2018 Architecture Expo

  • 03:30 - 13 June, 2018
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
28 Booths to Visit During the AIA 2018 Architecture Expo
Save this picture!
28 Booths to Visit During the AIA 2018 Architecture Expo, via www.conferenceonarchitecture.com
via www.conferenceonarchitecture.com

The AIA 2018 Conference is fast approaching and architects from around the country are preparing to meet with their peers to exchange ideas and best practices. As part of the A'18 event, there will also be a two-day Architecture Expo, which the organizers describe as a "materials playground." On Thursday and Friday (June 19 - June 20) more than 800 brands and manufacturers will fill the Javits Center, occupying over 200,000 square feet of exhibition space. 

The expo provides a variety of educational initiatives and live programming. If you're heading to A'18 next week, be sure to check out the following manufacturers and brands (who also happen to be our distinguished partners). 

Accoya Booth 765

Alpolic Booth 549

Armstrong Booth 403

Bobrick Booth 521

C.R. Laurence Booth 1945

Centor Booth 4872

Cupa Pizarras Booth 2957

Draper Inc. Booth 1348

Fakro Booth 2566

Feeney Booth 4655

Fundermax Booth 662

Guardian Booth 1003

Hunter Douglas Booth 4247

Jakob Booth 4015

Lapitec Booth 3130

Lumion Booth 1263

Pilkington Booth 1681

Rieder Boot 4631

Shildan Booth 2657

Sky-frame Booth 4818

Swisspearl Booth 1562

Technowood Booth 574

Tremco Booth 4937

USG Booth 2845

Velux Booth 4125

Vitro Architectural Booth 1631

Vitrocsa Booth 2531

Vmzinc Booth 340

Zurn Booth 4117

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Events
Cite: "28 Booths to Visit During the AIA 2018 Architecture Expo" 13 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896357/28-booths-to-visit-during-the-aia-2018-architecture-expo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »