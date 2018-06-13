World
  3. WOHA's First Office Skyscraper in China Tops Out in Shenzhen

WOHA's First Office Skyscraper in China Tops Out in Shenzhen

Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA

WOHA has released an update of their first office skyscraper for China, as their Vanke Yun City scheme tops out in Shenzhen. Manifesting as three tower blocks attached to a central T-shaped core, the scheme seeks to present “an alternative office tower typology that responds to the sub-tropical climate in Shenzhen.”

Set against the backdrop of ubiquitous post-modernist skyscrapers, the 1.6 million-square-foot (150,000 square-meter) scheme aims to “radically transform the soulless skyscraper into a highly liveable, humane, and sustainable micro-vertical city.”

Courtesy of WOHA Courtesy of WOHA Courtesy of WOHA Courtesy of WOHA

Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA

At ground level, the entire building footprint is raised to create a public urban landscape beneath, with green and water features dotted across a part-sheltered plaza. Above, a series of 7-story high “knolls” are outlined be greenery extruding from the towers, drawing inspiration from the natural mountainous region of Shenzhen.

Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA

Atop each knoll, an open community space is integrated with lush landscape, with further semi-public sky gardens and micro-climates cascading down the side of the structure. More than an aesthetic feature, the extensive landscaping totaling almost 86,000 square feet (8000 square meters) aims to enhance natural light, fresh air, and user wellbeing inside the office building.

Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA

The three towers vary in height between 700 feet (217 meters) and 800 feet (246 meters), creating a rhythmic proportion while maximizing natural daylight. A curtain wall system features extruded vertical mullions which, during the night, will light up to create an elegant outline of the skyscraper.

Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA
Courtesy of WOHA

Construction of the scheme began in May 2016, with a scheduled completion date in the second half of 2019.

News of the topping-out comes weeks after another of WOHA’s skyscrapers, the Oasia Hotel Downtown in Singapore, was named as CTBUH’s Best Tall Building Worldwide for 2018.

News via: WOHA 

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "WOHA's First Office Skyscraper in China Tops Out in Shenzhen" 13 Jun 2018. ArchDaily.

