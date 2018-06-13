World
Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu

Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu
Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Following the opening of the 2018 Serpentine Pavillion this week, designed by Mexican architect Frida Escobedo, photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu has turned his lens to London. Ghinitoiu’s images, which you can discover below, capture the elemental beauty of Escobedo’s pavilion, defined by a permeable cement tile façade inspired by Mexican celosias.

Fusing elements typical to Mexican architecture with local London references, the pavilion centers on a courtyard enclosed by two rectangular volumes constructed using the characteristic celosia method.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu + 30

A gallery of Ghinitoiu’s photographs is collated below. You can find out more about the design and development of the 2018 Serpentine Pavilion from our extensive coverage here.

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Frida Escobedo's Serpentine Pavilion Photographed by Laurian Ghinitoiu" 13 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896340/frida-escobedos-serpentine-pavilion-photographed-by-laurian-ghinitoiu/> ISSN 0719-8884

