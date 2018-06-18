Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort / Achterboschzantman Architecten

+ 49

Text description provided by the architects. Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort is located in Liyang, China. The resort hides itself in the city’s most beautiful Longtan Forest, which is lying between Tianmu Lake and Nanshan Bamboo.

Achterbosch Zantman is the winner of the WAN-Awards 2017 for the Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resortproject in Liyang China. The WAN jury said this design is the Benchmarking for Sustainable designs.

The Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort integrates the four ecological elements: forest, tree houses, hot springs and mountains. The resort is suitable for ecological and recreational tourism as well for commercial gatherings.

The total of 31 tree houses are cleverly setup in the middle of Nanshan jungle. They are constructed with natural materials. All tree houses are able to fully meet the wishes of the guests. It has a fresh, natural and cozy appearance.

The resort has pools of hot springs. The hot springs are streaming along the hillsides and lying on the meadow, with the sky and mountains reflecting in it. The spring water is clear and mild. The spring pools are independent from each other to ensure privacy.

Achterboschzantman architecten regards interior and building design should be unified, in order to ensure the final result, all the details inclulding furniture and light are all chosen by Achterboschzantman.

The Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort reveals the sustainability idea of designing, following their design concept: originally, ingenious, transparent, delicateness.