  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Achterboschzantman Architecten
  6. 2015
  7. Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort / Achterboschzantman Architecten

Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort / Achterboschzantman Architecten

  • 22:00 - 18 June, 2018
Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort / Achterboschzantman Architecten
Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort / Achterboschzantman Architecten, © Anna de Leeuw
© Anna de Leeuw

© Anna de Leeuw

© Anna de Leeuw
© Anna de Leeuw

Text description provided by the architects. Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort is located in Liyang, China. The resort hides itself in the city’s most beautiful Longtan Forest, which is lying between Tianmu Lake and Nanshan Bamboo.

© Anna de Leeuw
© Anna de Leeuw
Elevation
Elevation
© Anna de Leeuw
© Anna de Leeuw

Achterbosch Zantman is the winner of the WAN-Awards 2017 for the Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resortproject in Liyang China. The WAN jury said this design is the Benchmarking for Sustainable designs.

© Anna de Leeuw
© Anna de Leeuw

The Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort integrates the four ecological elements: forest, tree houses, hot springs and mountains. The resort is suitable for ecological and recreational tourism as well for commercial gatherings.

© Anna de Leeuw
© Anna de Leeuw

The total of 31 tree houses are cleverly setup in the middle of Nanshan jungle. They are constructed with natural materials. All tree houses are able to fully meet the wishes of the guests. It has a fresh, natural and cozy appearance.

Courtesy of Achterboschzantman architecten
Courtesy of Achterboschzantman architecten

The resort has pools of hot springs. The hot springs are streaming along the hillsides and lying on the meadow, with the sky and mountains reflecting in it. The spring water is clear and mild. The spring pools are independent from each other to ensure privacy. 

© Anna de Leeuw
© Anna de Leeuw

Achterboschzantman architecten regards interior and building design should be unified, in order to ensure the final result, all the details inclulding furniture and light are all chosen by Achterboschzantman.

Elevation
Elevation
Plan
Plan

The Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort reveals the sustainability idea of designing, following their design concept: originally, ingenious, transparent, delicateness.

© Anna de Leeuw
© Anna de Leeuw

Cite: "Meijie Mountain Hotspring Resort / Achterboschzantman Architecten" 18 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896339/meijie-mountain-hotspring-resort-achterboschzantman-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

© Anna de Leeuw

美岕山野温泉度假村 / 荷兰AZ国际建筑事务所

