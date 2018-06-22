World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Taiwan
  5. KRIS YAO | ARTECH
  6. 2017
  7. NTU Cosmology Hall / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

NTU Cosmology Hall / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

  • 00:00 - 22 June, 2018
NTU Cosmology Hall / KRIS YAO | ARTECH
NTU Cosmology Hall / KRIS YAO | ARTECH, NTU Cosmology Hall. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu
NTU Cosmology Hall. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

Atrium. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu Atrium. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu Corridor. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

  • Architects

    KRIS YAO | ARTECH

  • Location

    NTU Cosmology Hall，Taipei, Taiwan

  • Architect in Charge

    Kris Yao

  • Inspection Architect

    Kris Yao , Glen Lu

  • Project Principle

    Kuo-Chien Shen

  • Design Team

    Chien-Yi Wu , Rossalin Yang , Ting-Tseng Shen, Jake Sun, Wei Tseng

  • Area

    1211.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

  • Construction Inspection

    Jun-Ren Chou , Eric Chen, Chan-Ho Chang

  • Structural Consultant

    Chuang Wei Structural Engineering Inc.

  • Plumbing, Electrical & Fire Protection

    Majestic Engineering Consultants Inc.

  • HVAC Consultant

    I. S. Lin & Associates Consulting Engineers

  • Contractor

    Li Jin Engineering Co., Ltd.
    More Specs Less Specs
NTU Cosmology Hall. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu
NTU Cosmology Hall. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

Text description provided by the architects. Seeking harmony with the surrounding environment, the entrances of the Cosmology Centre extend outward from a cross-shaped axis. The plaza on the eastern side reaches into the existing banyan tree park.

Atrium. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu
Atrium. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu
Floating Cube. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu
Floating Cube. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

The idea of acting against the force of gravity inspired the design of a floating cube in space, structurally supported by the concrete core setback in the center.

Facade. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu
Facade. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

The depths of the vertical sunshades vary in a progressive sequence, so that the illusion of a sphere inside the cube can be seen outside as one moves around the building, visually experiencing a dynamic, changing façade.

Atrium. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu
Atrium. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

Behind the external hidden sphere is a 38-meter high tubular open atrium, its height echoes with that of the Pantheon of Rome. It provides a direct communication between inside and outside, so that users indoors can directly sense the external natural environment, rain or shine, day or night.

Section
Section

The interior façade of the atrium models the heavenly bodies, made by perforated metal claddings. It also provides visual penetration through the hallways and decreasing echoes in the atrium.

Corridor. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu
Corridor. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

The second through eighth floors are for laboratories. There’s an outdoor viewing terrace on the seventh floor for relaxation.

Floating Cube. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu
Floating Cube. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

NTU Cosmology Hall. Image © Shawn Liu, Kyle Yu

台大次震宇宙馆 / 姚仁喜 | 大元建筑工场

