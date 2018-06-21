World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Brazil
  5. Arquitetura Nacional
  6. 2018
  7. Fênix / Arquitetura Nacional

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Fênix / Arquitetura Nacional

  • 11:00 - 21 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Fênix / Arquitetura Nacional
Save this picture!
Fênix / Arquitetura Nacional, © Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 40

  • Architect

    Arquitetura Nacional

  • Location

    R. Dr. Florêncio Ygartua, 401 - Moinhos de Vento, Porto Alegre - RS, 90430-010, Brazil

  • Authors

    Eduardo L. Maurmann, Elen B. N. Maurmann, Paula Otto Samuel Dall’Alba, equipe Arquitetura Nacional

  • Architect in charge

    Samuel Dall’Alba

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Marcelo Donadussi

  • Structure Engineering

    Carpeggiani Engenharia

  • Construction

    Empreiteira do Vale

  • Drywall System

    Imejace
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. The project comes from the need for a bigger space for Fênix, a preparatory course for college in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The existing building had some defining characteristics for the design strategies: three floors without compartments, private yard and visuals for the trees’ level. The architecture project seeks maximum integration among students through large seating areas and bleachers. On the ground floor there are the reception, study room, administration and living areas. Private spaces with the shape of small houses serve both for small group study and parent’s assistance. Its casual format and scale provide an immersion and warmth experience in an attempt to disconnect the students from the competitive universe from college preparation. On the back, an extensive bleacher unfolds from the interior of the building to the backyard, supporting studies, students meeting and informal classes. In front of the bleacher, the floor differences marks the space of the stage for small lectures and events.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Two containers were attached to the building bringing two new uses to the external area: the blue container has a long table for study and reading and the black container receives the cafeteria. The loose concrete steps transform the bleachers into stairs, allowing access to the suspended container outside and to the administration inside.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Detalhe
Detalhe
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Each of the upper floors has three classrooms and on the second floor two of them can be combined to form an auditorium for 120 people. The leveled chairs and the large whiteboards planes create a horizontal relationship between teacher and students. The use of the OSB panels in the ceiling not only ensures acoustic comfort but also finishes the lightning solution of tubular lamps, creating parallel light lines.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

In contrast to the original building’s amplitude, the use of wood brings comfort and informality to the space, presenting a more human scale. The plywood’s light tone matches the blue of the brand from furniture’s details to the container suspended in the back. The Nordic character conferred by the main palette receives a Brazilian touch through the tropical vegetation and compounds with the industrial aspect of the expanded mesh, concrete and containers. The use of angles in the project details brings dynamism and movement to the living spaces.

Lighting has a fundamental role in the character of the project. The use of LED tubes in different dispositions creates spaces and guides flows. The lightning arrows, aligned with the circulation axis, highlight the bleachers’ fluidity and direct the main flow to the living area which is the heart of the project. In the upper floors’ corridors the pagination of the lamps brings dynamicity to the path while in the bathrooms and in the administration they configure the spaces’ limits.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Refurbishment Extension Brazil
Cite: "Fênix / Arquitetura Nacional" [Fênix / Arquitetura Nacional] 21 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896295/fenix-arquitetura-nacional/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »