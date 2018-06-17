World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Lilian Benshoam
  6. 2017
  7. Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam

Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam

  • 02:00 - 17 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam
Save this picture!
Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam, © Elad Gonen
© Elad Gonen

© Elad Gonen © Elad Gonen © Elad Gonen © Elad Gonen + 38

Save this picture!
© Elad Gonen
© Elad Gonen

Text description provided by the architects. Lilian Benshoam Architect designed this villa inspired by rationalist architecture and Bauhaus style, that are the main feature of Tel Aviv buildings. Even if the house externally looks like a box with simple and regular lines, inside the situation is simply the opposite: the main shape used is the circle, in fact we could find it in the spiral staircase, in U-light suspended lamps and in the circular skylights.

Save this picture!
© Elad Gonen
© Elad Gonen
Save this picture!
Sections 01
Sections 01
Save this picture!
© Elad Gonen
© Elad Gonen

From these windows on the roof a wonderful light filters in the house and the whole structure seems unburdened, also our U-light lamps, composed by two aluminium components, contribute to the lightness idea.

Save this picture!
© Elad Gonen
© Elad Gonen

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Israel
Cite: "Private House in Ramat Hasharon / Lilian Benshoam" 17 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896289/private-house-in-ramat-hasharon-lilian-benshoam/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »