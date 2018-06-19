Hidden Lighting: 5 Ways to Delicately Light a Building

Carefully designed or relegated to its mere functionality, lighting can be a determining factor in the quality of a space, influencing the way it is perceived and inhabited by the user.

Although it has been considered an object independent of most architectural elements, lighting often interpenetrates walls, ceilings, and floors, disappearing almost entirely to make its radiance appear only when the user needs it. How do you subtly illuminate a structure, while simultaneously creating an impressive atmosphere?

Through subtle perforations in the walls of buildings, light is reflected in the material and is fully integrated into its mass. This 'luminous cut' can vary in width and length, delivering different light effects on the surfaces.

Save this picture! Wall Recessed Lights - Ghost | SIMES. Image Courtesy of SIMES

This system enhances and highlights the length of a space, illuminating it continuously or dividing the area virtually through its transversal arrangement. In addition, it can function as non-invasive guides for the movement of users.

Save this picture! Wall Recessed - Continuous Rod | SIMES. Image Courtesy of SIMES

These recessed luminaires are hidden from sight to highlight architectural or landscape elements, indoors or outdoors. As in previous cases, it can serve as a guide in the night.

Save this picture! Inground Walk-Over Lights - Miniround / Minilinear | SIMES. Image Courtesy of SIMES

Also providing similar features as the previous system, bright spots' shape accent walls, floors, or ceilings. They are built of stainless steel to withstand weather conditions in the exterior.

Save this picture! Walkover / Wall Recessed - Nanoled Stainless Steel | SIMES. Image Courtesy of SIMES

This innovative 'brick of light' illuminates a facade from within the facade. Luminous constructive elements are built into a wall, similar to a traditional brick. They can be located in the middle or corner of a structure, and also embedded, protruded, or in placed curved walls.

Save this picture! Wall Recessed Lights - Brick | SIMES. Image Courtesy of SIMES