Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Rosa House / Kiefer Arquitetos

  19:00 - 3 February, 2019
Rosa House / Kiefer Arquitetos
Rosa House / Kiefer Arquitetos, © Mário Fontanive
  • Air Conditioning

    Projetos Avançados – Eng. Mário Alexandre

  • Structural Design

    Padoin & Sachs

  • MEP

    Filippon Engenharia

  • Lighting

    Filamento – Arq. Marta Felizardo

  • Fire Control

    Combat – Prevenção Total Contra Incêndio Ltda

  • Landscape Design

    Lea Japur

  • Topography

    Prisma Topografia

  • Lifts

    Synergy – ThyssenKrupp Elevadores S.A.

  • Budget

    Eng. Gilson Zambeli
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Mário Fontanive
© Mário Fontanive

Text description provided by the architects. Casa dos Rosa (Rosa House) is one of the last remnants of the village that once existed around the Canoas train station in the late 19th century. Today, what used to be a pleasant bucolic summer retreat is the center of the second largest city of the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre.

© Fábio Del Re
© Fábio Del Re
Site Plan
Site Plan

The house wasn’t demolished thanks to the political agility of the mayor, who managed to transfer it to municipal control and made it a cultural property. The restoration of this 1874 building has provided a new perspective for Canoas: museums, theaters, parks, and universities have made it an educational and cultural center capable of generating new material and immaterial heritage.

© Fábio Del Re
© Fábio Del Re

The traditional aspect of the house was kept, except for the landscape design, the entrance, and the glazed porch, which indicate its new public use. As we enter the site, we can see contemporary architecture novelties in the rear area. There’s a large canopy connecting the museum to the future theater, a new stairway, and an elevator to allow access to the second floor, making it clear: the house was expanded and has become a public cultural property. To avoid more intervention in the original building, the café and reception areas are also located in this extension. 

© Fábio Del Re
© Fábio Del Re

© Mário Fontanive
© Mário Fontanive

Preserving the old while building the new is one of the most exciting elements of contemporary architecture. It should be seen as a lesson of coexistence and harmony between different types of knowledge and actions, unifying them without damage, deception or mystification, appeasing the modernist conflict between the past and the future.

Section A
Section A
© Mário Fontanive
© Mário Fontanive

Project location

About this office
Kiefer Arquitetos
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Refurbishment Brazil
Cite: "Rosa House / Kiefer Arquitetos" [Casa dos Rosa / Kiefer Arquitetos] 03 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896267/rosa-house-kiefer-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

