World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New Images Show Steven Holl's Expansion of the Kennedy Center Under Construction

New Images Show Steven Holl's Expansion of the Kennedy Center Under Construction

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
New Images Show Steven Holl's Expansion of the Kennedy Center Under Construction
Save this picture!
New Images Show Steven Holl's Expansion of the Kennedy Center Under Construction, Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts has released new photographs as construction continues on the Steven Holl Architects-designed expansion project in Washington DC. Due to open in September 2019, the REACH expansion project aims to “provide artists and visitors new and wide-ranging opportunities to fully interact and engage with the Center.”

The project features 72,000 square feet of interior space across a 4.6-acre site, resulting in a 20% increase in public areas, and a doubling of outdoor space.

Courtesy of Field Conditions Courtesy of Field Conditions Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects + 13

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Field Conditions
Courtesy of Field Conditions
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Field Conditions
Courtesy of Field Conditions

The expansion sees the construction of three interconnected pavilions featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, hosting eleven highly-flexible spaces for art, performance, and classes. Landscaping additions include 130,000 square feet of gardens with lawns for art installations, performance, and recreation, while a pedestrian bridge will link the site to the National Mall and other presidential memorials.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Field Conditions
Courtesy of Field Conditions
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Field Conditions
Courtesy of Field Conditions

Envisioned as a complement to, and extension of, the Kennedy Center’s mission, the REACH will support both artistic and educational programming, with a strong emphasis on supporting artists, new works, and artistic development for artists at all levels. With its open and interconnected design, the REACH unique design offers unprecedented public access to rehearsals and works-in-progress and provides much-needed rehearsal and classroom space for new and existing Kennedy Center programs.
-Kennedy Center Press Release

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects
Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Following a four-year construction process beginning with Vice-President Biden's groundbreaking ceremony in 2014, the scheme is due to open in September 2019.

News via: The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "New Images Show Steven Holl's Expansion of the Kennedy Center Under Construction" 12 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896243/new-images-show-steven-holls-expansion-of-the-kennedy-center-under-construction/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »