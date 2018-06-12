World
i

  3. Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos Reveal Stadium Design for Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid

Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos Reveal Stadium Design for Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid

Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos Reveal Stadium Design for Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid
Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos Reveal Stadium Design for Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup Bid, © Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
© Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Hours before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia's opening ceremony, the soccer organization will reveal if the Canada–Mexico–United States or Morocco will be selected to hold 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the announcement, Morocco revealed the design of the stadium that would hold the final match if the North African country wins the bid--a new venue with capacity for 80,000 spectators. This stadium has been designed by Spanish architects Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, the firm that recently inaugurated the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. They are also currently working on the design of the Dalian Yifan Football Club stadium in China and another sports venue in Switzerland.

According to the office, "The challenge of covering a stadium of these dimensions becomes an opportunity to make the roof the element that defines the image of the building. A large self-supporting roof of cables and tensioned membranes is proposed, which do not need other auxiliary elements and of which weight is lower than other types of solutions. The bowl of spectators is buried 15 meters, and is surrounded by a topography that organizes the accesses in different levels according to the type of spectator."

Via Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos.

© Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
© Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
© Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
© Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
© Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
© Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

