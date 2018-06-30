SIXX Hotel / MODULO architects

Save this picture! Hotel Facade Perspective. Image © Haibo Wang

Architects MODULO architects

Location Wulingyuan, Zhangjiajie, Hunan , China

Lead Architects Mi Li

Principal Architects Mi Li, Xuan Liu

Interior Architects Kun Ma, Yongmiao Chen

Landscape architect Mi Li, Xuan Liu

Area 2176.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Haibo Wang

Client SIXX Hotels

Hotel Management SIXX hotel management Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The SIXX hotels is located in the Wulingyun national forest park, the main scenic spot in Zhangjiajie of Hunan province. There is a mountain at the back of the hotel, and there is a stream pass through in the front.

There are the main entrance of the national forest park and a popular commercial street on the other side of the stream. The SIXX hotel is a silently protected area in the middle of the prosperity. The hotel court yard is retreated form a natural relief of the original landscape which is full of the loquats, the apricots and the peaches.

Architectural space:

The SIXX hotel is built on the mountainside. The architect has make several view spots for the visitors by transforming the relief landform into the hotel space. This makes the scenic view into the architecture and this improves enormously the quality of the hotel. Because of the shortage of parking space, the architect has added a garage for 8 cars at the entrance of the hotel by taking advantage of the height balance of natural landform.

To bring a panoramic view into the hotel, the architect has built a gallery with a glass curtain wall along the edge of the cliff. The gallery provides services as the gym, the yoga, the exhibition, the cafe and etc. The garage, the gallery and the green space are connected form inside to outside. This whole connection makes a continuous landscape platform, as well as a protected private court yard of the hotel.

Architectural form:

Based on the traditional architecture language of the West Hunan province, the architect has renovated the building with some traditional materials, such as the local grey stone, the dark pottery roofing tile, the white traditional wall painting and the red pine wood.

As well as the modern materials, such as the stainless steel, the metal mesh panel and the glass. By being referenced with the traditional structure of Chinese window of the West Hunan, the facade of building is covered by the vertical folding panel made by the black metal mesh . These panels work as the shades of the building, mean while, they decorated the building as a local architecture from the West Hunan.

Save this picture! Deluxe Room Terrace. Image © Haibo Wang

Interior space:

In the interior of the hotel, the architect used many original and raw materials by paying more attention in the space shape and the light while simplifying the coating and the texture decoration.

Being consistent with the spirits of the rusticity, the savage and the mystery of the West Hunan culture, there are a lot of typical materials are applied in the space, such as the grey concrete, the withe polished terrazzo, the red pine wood, the brass and the leather.