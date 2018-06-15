Headquarters For Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park / Aedas

+ 15

Architects Aedas

Location Zhuhai, Guangdong, China

Partners in Charge Leo Liu, Keith Griffiths

Client Guangdong-Macau Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd.

Area 68000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Text description provided by the architects. This headquarters building is designed to be a gateway to the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park in Zhuhai, China, with leasable offices, an exhibition centre, a service centre, meeting venues and commercial amenities.

Inspired by the traditional Chinese concept of ‘round sky and square earth’, the architectural form shows the harmonious relationship between human and nature.

Unlike most office buildings, it has a 15-floor atrium with access to abundant natural daylight. The project is broken up into a series of boxes from top to bottom.

The podium has created a loose space network, which orchestrates a perfect environment for the outdoor rooftop garden responding to the local climate.