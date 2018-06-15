World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. China
  5. Aedas
  6. 2018
  Headquarters For Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park / Aedas

Headquarters For Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park / Aedas

  22:00 - 15 June, 2018
Headquarters For Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park / Aedas
Headquarters For Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park / Aedas, Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Courtesy of Aedas

  • Architects

    Aedas

  • Location

    Zhuhai, Guangdong, China

  • Partners in Charge

    Leo Liu, Keith Griffiths

  • Client

    Guangdong-Macau Traditional Chinese Medicine Technology Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd.

  • Area

    68000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Text description provided by the architects. This headquarters building is designed to be a gateway to the Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Industrial Park in Zhuhai, China, with leasable offices, an exhibition centre, a service centre, meeting venues and commercial amenities.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Section 1-1
Section 1-1
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Inspired by the traditional Chinese concept of ‘round sky and square earth’, the architectural form shows the harmonious relationship between human and nature.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Unlike most office buildings, it has a 15-floor atrium with access to abundant natural daylight. The project is broken up into a series of boxes from top to bottom.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The podium has created a loose space network, which orchestrates a perfect environment for the outdoor rooftop garden responding to the local climate.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Courtesy of Aedas

粤澳合作中医药科技产业园总部大楼 / Aedas

