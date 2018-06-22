World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. "The Place That Remains":The Lebanese Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale

"The Place That Remains":The Lebanese Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
"The Place That Remains":The Lebanese Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale
Save this picture!
"The Place That Remains":The Lebanese Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale, © venicedocumentationproject
© venicedocumentationproject

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage, coverage, we present the completed Lebanese Pavilion. To read the initial proposal, refer to our previously published post  "Lebanon Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale To Reflect on The Built Environment Through a Reflection on The Unbuilt Land."

Titled “The Place that Remains” the Lebanese Pavilion, in the country's first participation in the Venice Biennale, showcased the characteristics and prospects of unbuilt Lebanese territories, and how these lands can improve the built environment and its living conditions. Curator Hala Younis chose to focus on Nahr Beirut (Beirut River) and its watershed, evaluating its bedrock and the challenges that come with it, such as the “fragile nature of territory, scarcity of resources, and commodification.”

© venicedocumentationproject © venicedocumentationproject © venicedocumentationproject © Hala Younes + 10

Save this picture!
© venicedocumentationproject
© venicedocumentationproject
Save this picture!
© venicedocumentationproject
© venicedocumentationproject

Situated in a dark hall, a 3D relief map of the topography takes center-stage as landscape photography and video surveillance are projected onto the surrounding walls. The watershed setting ensures that the resources remain the main focus of the project.

Save this picture!
© venicedocumentationproject
© venicedocumentationproject
Save this picture!
© venicedocumentationproject
© venicedocumentationproject
Save this picture!
© venicedocumentationproject
© venicedocumentationproject

Lebanon is an “overcrowded island.” It is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, in a region plagued by war and political instability. This situation of extreme vulnerability reminds us of the territorial limitations and resource scarcity that once led to the great famine of World War I. This conference is conceived to reflect on “The Place that Remains,” the place that can host our dreams and fulfill our expectations, a precious resource to secure quality living through a more meaningful and poetic appropriation of our territories.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
AD Editorial Team
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: AD Editorial Team. ""The Place That Remains":The Lebanese Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale" 22 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896209/the-place-that-remains-the-lebanese-pavilion-at-the-2018-venice-biennale/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »