  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Wheeler Kearns Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Wicker Park Residence / Wheeler Kearns Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Wicker Park Residence / Wheeler Kearns Architects

  • 13:00 - 19 July, 2018
Wicker Park Residence / Wheeler Kearns Architects
Wicker Park Residence / Wheeler Kearns Architects, © Steve Hall
© Steve Hall

© Steve Hall

  • General Contractor

    Power Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Enspect Engineering

  • Landscape Architect

    Hoerr Schaudt

  • Lighting Designer

    Lux Populi

  • Dining Table

    Glazebrook Woodworking

  • Metal Fabricator

    V.A. Robinson LTD.
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Steve Hall
© Steve Hall

Text description provided by the architects. The owners desired to create a new a standalone residence that incorporates DNA of the historic Landmark District to preserve the street experience and acts as an expression of their style and personality. The Wicker Park Residence resides among and shares its street front with historic homes that represent some of Chicago’s largest and best examples of Victorian-era architecture. The landmark designation, which placed prescriptive rules for any new construction in the neighborhood, inspired a reinterpretation of traditional materials and detailing. 

© Steve Hall
© Steve Hall

A formal brick masonry façade is carved away at the rear to reveal a garden, glass facade, and a contemporary, light-filled interior. The masonry shell of the new house stops short of a rehabilitated100-year old coach house, connected only through a one-story glass enclosed link.

© Steve Hall
© Steve Hall

Traditional materials and detailing are refined and reinterpreted. A Roman-style brick differentiates itself from the Chicago Common brick while dark metal forms doors, windows, and expressed lintels. An ornamental metal cornice perforated with a circular motif compliments the cast iron fence that encloses the front yard, a playful touch that recalls the traditional fences on neighboring properties.

© Steve Hall
© Steve Hall

The interior follows suit, divided behind the formal front (entry, dining, and living) and an informal rear (kitchen and family room) which open to the private garden in the back. A central service core contains a powder room, butler’s pantry and storage on the first floor, and laundry and mechanical spaces on the second floor, while two large millwork volumes conceal stairways up to second-floor private spaces.

© Steve Hall
© Steve Hall

About this office
Wheeler Kearns Architects
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Wicker Park Residence / Wheeler Kearns Architects" 19 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

