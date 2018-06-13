House in Takatori / Tatsunori Kakuno/ tatta architects

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. This house planned along the prefectural road at the foot of the mountain began with the consultation that a friend's client is planning housing in his hometown. Being a quiet property except that there is a prefectural road on the north side, I tried to design such that I could obediently enjoy the grace of the land without any obstructing sunshine. We incorporated rich natural light as direct light and indirect light into architecture and planned the light sequence mainly around LDK. In the morning, when a crowd waking up in each private room on the second floor crosses the study, it awakens the body while experiencing the indirect light of the colonnade part.

When getting off the stairs, you will reach the LDK while experiencing indirect light from the high windows installed at the top. I experience the direct school from the south side with LDK and realize the start of a real day. I thought whether arranging indirect light and direct light on the other side of the flow line can make the feelings of the person living there better. Moreover, it is based on white except for the floor and the attic so as to make it easy to feel light even in the interior. In terms of the whole of the floor plan to make in the future to spread the client Japanese-style thinking the possibility that the parents are living together, between the LDK and the Japanese-style room to make it easier to access from each of the water around and Tokoro room planning to be able to migratory ing. I would like to think through the architecture the movements and emotions of the human heart that natural light can not digitize.