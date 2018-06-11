Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' 3 World Trade Center Opens in New York City

3 World Trade Center, designed by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, has opened for business in Lower Manhattan, New York City. At 1079 feet tall, and 80 floors, the scheme is the fifth-highest in New York, and the penultimate tower to be opened on the World Trade Center site. Construction of the tower saw over 4,000 union workers apply millions of hours.

The scheme forms part of a larger development of the World Trade Center site, including SOM’s One World Trade Center, BIG’s 2 World Trade Center, and a Transportation Hub by Santiago Calatrava.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony in the tower’s lobby marked the scheme’s opening, led by developer Larry Silverstein of Silverstein Properties, and attended by government leaders such as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo. In its first year, 3 WTC will welcome over 6000 employees from tenants including GroupM, McKinsey, and IEX.

It has been a great privilege to design one of the new buildings on this key site in New York. We are particularly delighted that we have been working in the heart of this vibrant city. This was a complex and challenging project, but one which has helped to contribute to the revitalization of New York City and one which will help to inspire a new hope for the city’s future.

-Richard Rogers, Founding Partner, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

With an address at 175 Greenwich Street, the scheme contains 2.5 million square feet of office space, broken down into 30,000 to 70,000 square foot floors. A structural system of reinforced concrete encased in steel is defined by a load-sharing system of K-shaped bracing, allowing for column-free floor plates and floor-to-ceiling glass.

