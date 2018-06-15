Campo de Ourique 70 Building / Fragmentos de Arquitectura

+ 17

2 mismatched terraces

The building breaks away from its surroundings due to the lack ofhomogenous design of the streets. The shape is focused on a solid nucleus wherein living spaces could be created. In order to reflect existing architectural design in the area, the decision was taken to use distinctive cladding in the immediate areas touching neighbouring buildings / the street, and to advance the central core of the upper floors over the pavement.

We sought to create two dwellings with unique features, ensuring the privacy of those who inhabit this space. The building turns itself away from the proximity of neighbouring buildings, opening up instead on to two cutout corner terraces which guarantee natural light and ventilation. We propose to create two outdoor living spaces reinterpreting the traditional patio, so characteristic of this area.