Hsinchu Bus Terminal / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

+ 13

Structural Consultants Federal Engineering Consultant, Inc.

MEP& Fire Protection & HVAC Consultants Majestic Engineering Consultants Inc.

Measurement Grand Ages Surveying Consultants Company Limited

Foundation Jia-mao Construction Co., Ltd.

Contractor Longfong Group

Building Structure Reinforced Concrete

Materials Architectural Concrete, Perforated Aluminum Panel, Glass

Construction Inspection Team Sony Pan, Chien-Liang Chen

Building Use Station More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In order to relieve congestion of traffic and to enhance new urban development of the “back side” of the old Hsinchu Train Station, the City decided to move the Bus Terminal to this new location on the back of the Station.

With this, the small terminal needs to achieve two purposes: to establish an efficient and safe people/bus flow on the ground level, and to create a “billboard” architecture for the public to re-orient themselves around the station area.

The two-story architectural concrete terminal building is simple and straightforward, with buses circling on the outer peripheral areas and people entering from the center, avoiding any conflicts between them.

The “billboard” part of the building features lofty steel frameworks cladded with perforated aluminum panels. In the daytime, this gigantic billboard mainly shows its silver-metallic color on the outside; while in the evenings, the bright red color from inside reveals itself, giving the terminal a new urban energy and a sleek sight.