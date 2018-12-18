World
  7. Hsinchu Bus Terminal / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

Hsinchu Bus Terminal / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

  • 20:00 - 18 December, 2018
Hsinchu Bus Terminal / KRIS YAO | ARTECH
© Jeffrey Cheng
© Jeffrey Cheng

© Jeffrey Cheng

  • Architects

    KRIS YAO | ARTECH

  • Location

    Hsinchu Bus Terminal, XinZhu, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Kris Yao

  • Project Principle

    Glen Lu

  • Design Team

    Albert Liu, Pei-Ying Jiang, Roy Sung, Jess Chi

  • Area

    1462.54 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Jeffrey Cheng, Kyle Yu

  • Structural Consultants

    Federal Engineering Consultant, Inc.

  • MEP& Fire Protection & HVAC Consultants

    Majestic Engineering Consultants Inc.

  • Measurement

    Grand Ages Surveying Consultants Company Limited

  • Foundation

    Jia-mao Construction Co., Ltd.

  • Contractor

    Longfong Group

  • Building Structure

    Reinforced Concrete

  • Materials

    Architectural Concrete, Perforated Aluminum Panel, Glass

  • Construction Inspection Team

    Sony Pan, Chien-Liang Chen

  • Building Use

    Station
    • More Specs Less Specs
Arial View. Image © Jeffrey Cheng
Arial View. Image © Jeffrey Cheng

Text description provided by the architects. In order to relieve congestion of traffic and to enhance new urban development of the “back side” of the old Hsinchu Train Station, the City decided to move the Bus Terminal to this new location on the back of the Station.

Ground Floor. Image © Kyle Yu
Ground Floor. Image © Kyle Yu

With this, the small terminal needs to achieve two purposes: to establish an efficient and safe people/bus flow on the ground level, and to create a “billboard” architecture for the public to re-orient themselves around the station area.

Facade Detail. Image © Jeffrey Cheng
Facade Detail. Image © Jeffrey Cheng
1F Plan
1F Plan
Stair Detail. Image © Jeffrey Cheng
Stair Detail. Image © Jeffrey Cheng

The two-story architectural concrete terminal building is simple and straightforward, with buses circling on the outer peripheral areas and people entering from the center, avoiding any conflicts between them.

Parking. Image © Jeffrey Cheng
Parking. Image © Jeffrey Cheng

The “billboard” part of the building features lofty steel frameworks cladded with perforated aluminum panels. In the daytime, this gigantic billboard mainly shows its silver-metallic color on the outside; while in the evenings, the bright red color from inside reveals itself, giving the terminal a new urban energy and a sleek sight.

Facade Detail. Image © Jeffrey Cheng
Facade Detail. Image © Jeffrey Cheng

