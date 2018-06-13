World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Studio Rinaldi
  6. 2017
  7. Cortina Residence / Studio Rinaldi

Cortina Residence / Studio Rinaldi

  • 03:00 - 13 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cortina Residence / Studio Rinaldi
Save this picture!
Cortina Residence / Studio Rinaldi, © Thomas Pagani
© Thomas Pagani

© Thomas Pagani © Thomas Pagani © Thomas Pagani © Thomas Pagani + 52

  • Architects

    Studio Rinaldi

  • Location

    Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Stefania Rinaldi, Alberto Possamai

  • Area

    105.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Thomas Pagani
      Save this picture!
      © Thomas Pagani
      © Thomas Pagani

      Text description provided by the architects. Located in one of the most renowned Italian mountain area and situated on the last floor of a 30s Italian listed villa, Cortina Residence has been completely renovated. Focusing the attention on the preservation of the traditional materials and the strong connection with the surrounding natural landscape, the project aims to use the design furniture as a tool to enhance the new space of the apartment.

      Save this picture!
      © Thomas Pagani
      © Thomas Pagani

      The first approach was to create an open space towards the terrace: the existing corridor has been demolished, making the  new space brighter through the use of the light while entering the apartment. Compared to the existing plan, the apartment now includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen, optimising the new distribution of the space in the best way possible and ensuring the clients` requests and aims.

      Save this picture!
      © Thomas Pagani
      © Thomas Pagani

      The living room has been designed including a custom-made sofa and a 100-year-old Abete boiserie, designed in a modern insight along the existing wall. Sliding frameless doors divide the spaces both from inside to outside and  towards the other sides of the apartment.

      Save this picture!
      Plan
      Plan

      Preserving the architectural integrity of the structure, the wood beam has been treated in order to protect the view of  the traditional ceiling, as well as the new iron beam that reinforces the original structure.

      Save this picture!
      © Thomas Pagani
      © Thomas Pagani

      The living room has been designed mixing bespoke and artisanal products with several examples of high design, such as the Vibia lamps or the Olivari door lever handles. This space boasts high ceilings and overlooks the outside terrace through the frameless doors.

      Save this picture!
      © Thomas Pagani
      © Thomas Pagani

      As a spatial continuity of the living room, the terrace has been completely refurbished with new floor finishes, benches and outside tables. Discontinuous lines want to make a conceptual relation with the stunning mountain skyline in the background.

      Save this picture!
      Elevation
      Elevation

      The kitchen has a simple and minimal design: the dark grey/green palette of the appliances reminds of the natural shades of the Dolomite mountains` fir trees.

      Save this picture!
      © Thomas Pagani
      © Thomas Pagani

      The bathrooms have been treated with a minimal sensitivity: the original floor and timber maintain the traditional integrity with the rest of the apartment, but new white washbasins and grey resin on the wall give a modern touch.

      Save this picture!
      © Thomas Pagani
      © Thomas Pagani

      Mixing traditional materials and contemporary furniture, Cortina Residence expresses an accurate interior design approach focusing high attention on both the renovation of the interior spaces and the specific design details.

      Save this picture!
      © Thomas Pagani
      © Thomas Pagani

      View the complete gallery

      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp

      Products:

      Wood Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
      Cite: "Cortina Residence / Studio Rinaldi" 13 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896148/cortina-residence-studio-rinaldi/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »