Résidence Universitaire Olympe de Gouges / ppa architectures

-
Architects
-
Location35 Rue Maurice Bécanne, 31400 Toulouse, France
-
Lead Architects PartnerJean-Manuel Puig
-
Lead Architects Project managersSylvie Bouet, Clémence Durupt
-
Lead Architects TeamElisabeth Lebas, Jules Terlaud
-
Associate architectscalene architectes
-
Area14641.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Associate architect PartnersLuc Larnaudie, Jean Larnaudie
-
Associate architect Project managerAlexandre Brau-Mouret
-
Associate architect TeamMathieu Digoin, Didier Rebiere, Nathalie Hauquin
-
Associate architectAFA - Almudever Fabrique d’Architecture.
-
Associate architect DirectorJoseph Almudever
-
LandscapeATP. Partners, Jérome Classe, Benjamin Van den Bulcke
-
Landscape Designer furniture and lodginga+b
-
Landscape Partnersassociés Hanika Perez, Brice Genre
-
Landscape TeamJohanna Capelle
-
Signagedocuments
-
Graphic DesignersYann Ott, Noémie Santos, Antoine Lemarchand
-
EngineersEgis, Christian Cornuau
-
Cost control and construction site supervisionExeco
-
Cost control and construction site supervision PartnersAlex Chevalier, S.bastien Lalanne
-
Cost control and construction site supervision TeamMarlène Suywens
-
Building contractorsEiffage Construction Midi-Pyrénées, SPIE Batignolles Sud-Ouest, Pyrénées Charpentes, Entreprise Malet
-
Furniture contractorGB Agencement
-
ClientNouveau Logis Méridional (Groupe SNI)
-
UserCrous Toulouse – Occitanie
Program
Demolition, reconstruction of 615 student lodgings, 3 staff apartments, communal living building (events hall and CROUS cultural services for students), landscaping, Olympe de Gouges university residence, Ponsan Bellevue campus.
An open urban project, an active campus
The project works at three scales: the campus, the buildings, the lodging. Its ambition is to create an active and welcoming place to live, where each resident can appropriate their own space. Two groups of building free up a park, which addresses the neighbourhood and encompasses the various student residences (1,000 lodgings in all).
In the lee of the hill and extending out from the large central meadow, a communal living building houses rooms for student organisations. These facilities provide a structure for student activity and social life, nurturing conditions for an active, community campus.