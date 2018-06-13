World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dorms
  4. France
  5. ppa architectures
  6. 2017
  7. Résidence Universitaire Olympe de Gouges / ppa architectures

Résidence Universitaire Olympe de Gouges / ppa architectures

  • 02:00 - 13 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Résidence Universitaire Olympe de Gouges / ppa architectures
Save this picture!
Résidence Universitaire Olympe de Gouges / ppa architectures, © Antoine Séguin
© Antoine Séguin

© Antoine Séguin © Antoine Séguin © Antoine Séguin © Antoine Séguin + 31

  • Architects

    ppa architectures

  • Location

    35 Rue Maurice Bécanne, 31400 Toulouse, France

  • Lead Architects Partner

    Jean-Manuel Puig

  • Lead Architects Project managers

    Sylvie Bouet, Clémence Durupt

  • Lead Architects Team

    Elisabeth Lebas, Jules Terlaud

  • Associate architect

    scalene architectes

  • Area

    14641.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Antoine Séguin, a+b, Philippe Ruault

  • Associate architect Partners

    Luc Larnaudie, Jean Larnaudie

  • Associate architect Project manager

    Alexandre Brau-Mouret

  • Associate architect Team

    Mathieu Digoin, Didier Rebiere, Nathalie Hauquin

  • Associate architect

    AFA - Almudever Fabrique d’Architecture.

  • Associate architect Director

    Joseph Almudever

  • Landscape

    ATP. Partners, Jérome Classe, Benjamin Van den Bulcke

  • Landscape Designer furniture and lodging

    a+b

  • Landscape Partners

    associés Hanika Perez, Brice Genre

  • Landscape Team

    Johanna Capelle

  • Signage

    documents

  • Graphic Designers

    Yann Ott, Noémie Santos, Antoine Lemarchand

  • Engineers

    Egis, Christian Cornuau

  • Cost control and construction site supervision

    Execo

  • Cost control and construction site supervision Partners

    Alex Chevalier, S.bastien Lalanne

  • Cost control and construction site supervision Team

    Marlène Suywens

  • Building contractors

    Eiffage Construction Midi-Pyrénées, SPIE Batignolles Sud-Ouest, Pyrénées Charpentes, Entreprise Malet

  • Furniture contractor

    GB Agencement

  • Client

    Nouveau Logis Méridional (Groupe SNI)

  • User

    Crous Toulouse – Occitanie
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Antoine Séguin
© Antoine Séguin

Program
Demolition, reconstruction of 615 student lodgings, 3 staff apartments, communal living building (events hall and CROUS cultural services for students), landscaping, Olympe de Gouges university residence, Ponsan Bellevue campus.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Séguin
© Antoine Séguin
Save this picture!
Master Plan
Master Plan
Save this picture!
© Antoine Séguin
© Antoine Séguin

An open urban project, an active campus
The project works at three scales: the campus, the buildings, the lodging. Its ambition is to create an active and welcoming place to live, where each resident can appropriate their own space. Two groups of building free up a park, which addresses the neighbourhood and encompasses the various student residences (1,000 lodgings in all).

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

In the lee of the hill and extending out from the large central meadow, a communal living building houses rooms for student organisations. These facilities provide a structure for student activity and social life, nurturing conditions for an active, community campus.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Séguin
© Antoine Séguin
Save this picture!
Room Axonometric
Room Axonometric
Save this picture!
© a+b
© a+b

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Dorms France
Cite: "Résidence Universitaire Olympe de Gouges / ppa architectures" 13 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896144/residence-universitaire-olympe-de-gouges-ppa-architectures/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »