World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schmidt Hammer Lassen Design Zero-Carbon Headquarters for Global Chemical Company in Brussels

Schmidt Hammer Lassen Design Zero-Carbon Headquarters for Global Chemical Company in Brussels

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Schmidt Hammer Lassen Design Zero-Carbon Headquarters for Global Chemical Company in Brussels
Save this picture!
Quad campus. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Quad campus. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen

Schmidt Hammer Lassen has released images and details of its competition-winning design for the headquarters of Solvay, an advances materials and chemicals company, to be located in Brussels, Belgium. Working in collaboration with Modulo Architects and VK Engineers, the Danish firm has prioritized sustainability and resilience in the zero-carbon, near-zero-energy building.

The winning team was chosen from a competitive international field including OMA, Valode & Pistre, Wilmotte & Associés, and Henning Larsen.

Night view. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen Facade. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen Lobby. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen Interior roof park. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen + 18

Save this picture!
Night view. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Night view. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Save this picture!
Facade. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Facade. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen

The scheme is located on a 22-hectare site in the Belgian capital which has hosted many of Solvay’s activities since 1953. The design team sought to reach beyond the typology of a typical corporate office, instead offering a fluid, collaborative space dedicated to interaction and innovation.

In the earliest stages, it became clear that one compact building with one common entrance into a sweeping atrium would allow everyone who passes through the headquarters to share the same unique experience of the building and create a strong sense of belonging. We translated Solvay's desire for a welcoming, innovative, sustainable headquarters into an architecturally bold statement that reflects its core values and creates a new identity.
-Tiago Pereira, Partner, Schmidt Hammer Lassen

Save this picture!
Amphitheater. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Amphitheater. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Save this picture!
Interior roof park. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Interior roof park. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen

The Solvay Headquarters sets ambitious environmental targets, aiming to be a zero-carbon footprint, near-zero-energy building. The scheme is set within a ”green campus” with visitors welcomed by a formal “urban carpet” of benches, trees, and reflective pools. Above, a large green roof offers unobstructed views across the landscape, while skylights and sunken gardens maximize the connection between interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
Winter view. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Winter view. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Save this picture!
Entrance. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Entrance. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen

An existing park to the west will be forested, with the reinstatement of an 18th-century stream linked to the Senne. Across the campus, rainwater will be harvested and reused, with the stream amplifying natural rainwater ponds to enhance biodiversity. To the north, an open-air amphitheater is shaped with consideration for existing trees and to take advantage of the naturally-sloping landscape. 

Save this picture!
Lobby. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Lobby. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Save this picture!
Office space. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Office space. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen

These outdoor spaces guide visitors to a glazed, naturally-lit, inviting entrance lobby of the main building, flanked by a café and Experience Centre. Lined with informal workspaces such a large social staircase, the atrium also serves as a visual connection to the formal workspaces above.

The first two floors of the building contain laboratories and workshops, with four upper floors dedicated to offices. These two blocks are linked by the Meeting Centre, offering space for employees to relax, and providing a connection to panoramic terraces.

Save this picture!
Conceptual sketch. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Conceptual sketch. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Save this picture!
Conceptual sketch. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Conceptual sketch. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen

Expected to be certified as BREEAM Excellent, the scheme integrates a broad range of environmentally-conscious features including geothermal energy, solar cells, and natural ventilation, while Solvay has committed to minimizing the impact of its manufacturing and industrial waste processes on surrounding air, water, and soil.

Save this picture!
Model. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen
Model. Image Courtesy of Schmidt Hammer Lassen

News of the scheme follows on from another environmentally-conscious corporate campus designed by Schmidt Hammer Lassen, with plans for the new campus of Norway’s largest geotechnical specialist community announced earlier this year.

 News via: Schmidt Hammer Lassen

  • Architects

    Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

  • Location

    Brussels, Belgium

  • Architect in Charge

    Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects

  • Local Architect

    Modulo Architects

  • Lead Engineer

    VK Engineers

  • Landscape Architect

    Ontwerpbureau Pauwels

  • MEP

    Istema NV

  • Explosion Prevention

    Abesco CVBA

  • Scenography

    Kollision

  • Area

    42000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Belgium
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Schmidt Hammer Lassen Design Zero-Carbon Headquarters for Global Chemical Company in Brussels" 11 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896140/schmidt-hammer-lassen-design-zero-carbon-headquarters-for-global-chemical-company-in-brussels/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »