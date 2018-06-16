World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Alec Tzannes Awarded the Gold Medal, Australian Institute of Architects' Highest Honor

Alec Tzannes Awarded the Gold Medal, Australian Institute of Architects' Highest Honor

Alec Tzannes Awarded the Gold Medal, Australian Institute of Architects' Highest Honor, © Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie

The Australian Institute of ArchitectsGold Medal recognizes exemplary work by architects who have designed buildings of high value and great distinction, resulting in the advancement of the architecture profession.  

This year, Jury Chair Richard Kirk presented Australian practitioner and Emeritus professor Alec Tzannes with the ceremony’s highest honor.

Alec Tzannes. Image © Toby Burrows
Alec Tzannes. Image © Toby Burrows

Tzannes has executed an exceptional body of work across a broad spectrum of architectural practice. The outstanding contribution Alec Tzannes has made to the architectural profession exemplifies the highest level of achievement within each of the criteria.
-The Jury

Cranbrook Junior School. Image © Simon Wood
Cranbrook Junior School. Image © Simon Wood

Tzannes’ attention to detail and refined work earned him his reputation. Not only were his earlier projects carefully studied and executed, but they respected the context and environment that they are built in. His method continued throughout his career, integrating architecture, urban design, landscape, and art. Some of Tzannes’ well-known projects include the Brewery Yard at Central Park, Cathy Freeman Park at Homebush, and a series of urban furniture for the City of Sydney. Tzannes was a former National President of the Institute (2007-2008) and is the current Chair of the Australian Institute of Architects Foundation, among many other merits.

Dangrove. Image © Ben Guthrie
Dangrove. Image © Ben Guthrie
Cranbrook Junior School. Image © John Gollings
Cranbrook Junior School. Image © John Gollings

“Alec is an outstanding practitioner and academic, and great champion of the architectural profession. It is fitting to honor Alec in front of his peers, friends, and even former students at the profession’s most important event.”
- Richard Kirk, jury chair.

Cranbrook Junior School. Image © Richard Glover
Cranbrook Junior School. Image © Richard Glover

News via: Australian Institute of Architects

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Alec Tzannes Awarded the Gold Medal, Australian Institute of Architects' Highest Honor" 16 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896129/alec-tzannes-awarded-the-gold-medal-australian-institute-of-architects-highest-honor/> ISSN 0719-8884

