Lucia House / BHY arquitectos

-
Architects
-
LocationArgentina
-
Architects in ChargeJavier Bracamonte, Julia Hajnal, Gonzalo Yerba
-
ConstructionAldo Bracamonte
-
Area270.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographer
Text description provided by the architects. The house is organised in four volumes that structure the space, conditioned by their specificity.
It is located according to the open geometry of the plot, respecting the required setbacks, and optimising solar access, views, and programmatic links.
The free space in between the volumes holds a direct connection with the exterior landscape and features without hierarchy the social program of the dwelling.
A white painted double brick wall solves the enclosure in the entire perimeter, emphasizing the exterior character in the interior.