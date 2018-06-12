Lucia House / BHY arquitectos

+ 23

Architects BHY arquitectos

Location Argentina

Architects in Charge Javier Bracamonte, Julia Hajnal, Gonzalo Yerba

Construction Aldo Bracamonte

Area 270.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographer Fernando Schapochnik

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The house is organised in four volumes that structure the space, conditioned by their specificity.

It is located according to the open geometry of the plot, respecting the required setbacks, and optimising solar access, views, and programmatic links.

The free space in between the volumes holds a direct connection with the exterior landscape and features without hierarchy the social program of the dwelling.

A white painted double brick wall solves the enclosure in the entire perimeter, emphasizing the exterior character in the interior.