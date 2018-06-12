World
i

i

i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Argentina
  BHY arquitectos
  2018
  Lucia House / BHY arquitectos

Lucia House / BHY arquitectos

  09:00 - 12 June, 2018
Lucia House / BHY arquitectos
Lucia House / BHY arquitectos, © Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

© Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik + 23

  • Architects

    BHY arquitectos

  • Location

    Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    Javier Bracamonte, Julia Hajnal, Gonzalo Yerba

  • Construction

    Aldo Bracamonte

  • Area

    270.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. The house is organised in four volumes that structure the space, conditioned by their specificity.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Lower + Upper floor plans
Lower + Upper floor plans
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

It is located according to the open geometry of the plot, respecting the required setbacks, and optimising solar access, views, and programmatic links.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Sections
Sections
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The free space in between the volumes holds a direct connection with the exterior landscape and features without hierarchy the social program of the dwelling.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

A white painted double brick wall solves the enclosure in the entire perimeter, emphasizing the exterior character in the interior.

© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Lucia House / BHY arquitectos" [Casa Lucia / BHY arquitectos] 12 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896114/lucia-house-bhy-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

