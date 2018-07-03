World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Wheeler Kearns Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Upper Jeptha Lake Retreat / Wheeler Kearns Architects

Upper Jeptha Lake Retreat / Wheeler Kearns Architects

  • 13:00 - 3 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Upper Jeptha Lake Retreat / Wheeler Kearns Architects
Save this picture!
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

© Tom Harris © Tom Harris © Tom Harris © Tom Harris + 17

  • General Contractor

    Doezema Fine Building

  • Structural Engineer

    Enspect Engineering

  • Interior Design

    Robert Kleinschmidt, RDK Design

  • MEP Engineering

    BES Engineering
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Upper Jeptha Lake Retreat / Wheeler Kearns Architects, © Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

Text description provided by the architects. The Upper Lake Jeptha Guest House is the latest addition among the cluster of small buildings that comprise an ever-evolving, beloved family compound on a lake in rural SW Michigan.

Save this picture!
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

The “just far enough away” Guest House is positioned to contribute to and better frame the family’s exterior social spaces, simultaneously turning and fronting the lake beyond.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

Composed of calm and muted, carefully curated materials and details, it maintains a stylistic consistency across the multi-building property. In contrast to the cool weathering gray exterior, a refined handling of Douglas fir wraps the interior, a kind of geode.

Save this picture!
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

The intimate 960 square foot cottage is all a guest could need. A small eating nook, a living/communal area, flanked by two-bedroom suites. A central wood-clad volume divides the social zones, cleverly concealing cupboards, appliances and an efficient stair. A wooden ceiling plane floats above the social spaces; clerestories wrap a light-filled working and sleeping loft, providing panoramic immersion with sky, lake and forest.

The guests all leave decompressed, happy. Just as planned.

Save this picture!
© Tom Harris
© Tom Harris

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Wheeler Kearns Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Upper Jeptha Lake Retreat / Wheeler Kearns Architects" 03 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896093/upper-jeptha-lake-retreat-wheeler-kearns-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »