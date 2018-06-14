The Ministry of Construction Industry, Housing and Utilities Sector of Russia and DOM.RF, with the support of the Russian government, announces the Open International Competition for Alternative Layout Design in Standard Housing. Strelka KB have released a design brief and participants can enter here.

The competition is designed to be a testing ground for creating the apartments of the future. Requirements for applicants’ proposals reflect the principles which define standard housing, including flexibility, usability, and stability. The aim is for submitted planning solutions to help meet the modern citizen’s need for comfort, communication, and personal fulfillment.

The goal of the competition is to establish a clear “size range” and develop alternative layout designs for each type of standard residence, from studios to four-room apartments. Competition participants have to develop architectural concepts and elaborate on detailed layout designs with increased area size for further residents.

Participants also have to emphasize a flexible planning structure and develop apartment lines based on three of four building types (multi-unit apartment house, tower, section-building, or gallery). The goal is to produce new functional and layout solutions while keeping in mind the different life scenarios of modern citizens. The competition brief will include references on how to make apartments more diversified and adaptive; for example, it would be possible to combine different types of residences within one floor of a building, without changing its entire structure.

The competition idea was born during the operation of the international jury at the Open International Competition for Standard Housing and Residential Development Concept Design. At the previous competition, participants were required to give the same level of consideration to all aspects of the living environment – from the arrangement of city blocks to building facades. Now, the focus has shifted to the apartment level and the needs of occupants with regard to a comfortable home environment.

The competition brief determines the minimum comfortable size for each apartment unit, including an appropriate size for storage rooms. The layout design includes a communal area for all family members, and implies that each room will have a basic and an additional purpose. For example, one can easily arrange a working area in the bedroom.

The projects entering the second round of the contest will be selected by popular vote. Finalists will receive €13,600 each to improve and finalize their concepts, giving consideration to comments and advice from the judges. After that, the jury will decide on the winners and runners-up. As many as five projects will receive €27,200 each; up to five other projects will be awarded €20,400; and up to 10 projects will receive €13,600 each.