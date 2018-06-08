Boutique Pavilion by Zaha Hadid Architects For Cosmetics Label Il Makiage Opens in New York City

Zaha Hadid Architects, in collaboration with photographer Paul Warchol, has released images of their boutique pavilion for the make-up brand Il Makiage, located in the label’s store in SoHo, New York City.

The pavilion coincides with the launching of Il Makiage’s new 800-piece makeup collection, and was designed to convey the label’s “characteristically bold graphic identity.”

+ 16

The ZHA pavilion takes inspiration from the distinctive motif that wraps around the corner of Il Makiage packaging, manifesting as a sequence of folded monochrome structural ribbons alternating between gloss and matt surfaces. Each ribbon is rotated slightly to create a dynamic perception which draws visitors along a path through the pavilion, and creates distinct, personal spaces along the route.

Lighting installed between alternate ribbons and at the periphery of each mirror further adds to the rich symphony of color, tone, and shade, heightening the experience of shoppers investigating the cosmetic collections displayed along the pavilion.

We wanted to create an environment defined by the women celebrated by Il Makiage. A personal space that’s all about her, to select and apply her makeup.

-Kar-Hwa Ho, Head of Interiors, Zaha Hadid Architects

According to Metropolis, the pavilion will stay at the SoHo branch of Il Makiage for six months, before relocating to other markets. The pavilion is only one output of the partnership between ZHA and Il Makiage, with the firm set to design permanent stores for the label in New York, Miami, and Washington DC.

News via: Zaha Hadid Architects