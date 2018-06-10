World
  15 Impressive Atriums (And Their Sections)

15 Impressive Atriums (And Their Sections)

15 Impressive Atriums (And Their Sections)
15 Impressive Atriums (And Their Sections), © Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde

Cortesía de 3XN Cortesía de Paul de Ruiter Architects Cortesía de Renzo Piano Building Workshop Cortesía de Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Payette + 31

Offices and cultural buildings both offer the perfect opportunity to design the atrium of your dreams. These central spaces, designed to allow serendipitous meetings of users or to help with orientation in the building, are spacious and offer a lot of design freedom. Imposing scales, sculptural stairs, eccentric materials, and indoor vegetation are just some of the resources used to give life to these spaces. To help you with your design ideas, below we have gathered a selection of 15 notable atriums and their section drawings.

B30 / KAAN Architecten

© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts
Cortesía de KAAN Architecten
Cortesía de KAAN Architecten

RIJNSTRAAT 8 / Ellen van Loon / OMA

© Nick Guttridge
© Nick Guttridge
Cortesía de OMA
Cortesía de OMA

Macquarie Bank / Clive Wilkinson Architects

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Cortesía de Clive Wilkinson Architects
Cortesía de Clive Wilkinson Architects

Stuttgart City Library / Yi Architects

© Stefan Müller
© Stefan Müller
Cortesía de Yi Architects
Cortesía de Yi Architects

Parque Toreo / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Cortesía de Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Cortesía de Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Rijksmuseum / Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Cortesía de Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos
Cortesía de Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos

Federal Center South Building 1202 / ZGF Architects

© Benjamin Benschneider
© Benjamin Benschneider
Cortesía de ZGF Architects
Cortesía de ZGF Architects

The Hub Performance and Exhibition Center / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Cortesía de Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Cortesía de Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Intesa Sanpaolo Office Building / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

© Enrico Cano
© Enrico Cano
Cortesía de Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Cortesía de Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Äripäev Office / Arhitekt 11

© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Cortesía de Arhitekt 11
Cortesía de Arhitekt 11

Library, Museum and Community Center ‘De Petrus’ / Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects

© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra
Cortesía de Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects
Cortesía de Molenaar&Bol&vanDillen Architects

UN City / 3XN

© Adam Mõrk
© Adam Mõrk
Cortesía de 3XN
Cortesía de 3XN

Harvard Art Museums Renovation and Expansion / Renzo Piano + Payette

© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé
Cortesía de Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Payette
Cortesía de Renzo Piano Building Workshop + Payette

CREATE / Perkins+Will

© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith
Cortesía de Perkins+Will
Cortesía de Perkins+Will

Polak Building / Paul de Ruiter Architects

© Tim Van de Velde
© Tim Van de Velde
Cortesía de Paul de Ruiter Architects
Cortesía de Paul de Ruiter Architects

10 Jun 2018

