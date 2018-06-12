World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Monastery
  4. Ireland
  5. Ryan W. Kennihan Architects
  6. 2013
  7. Vita House / Ryan W. Kennihan Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Vita House / Ryan W. Kennihan Architects

  • 05:00 - 12 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Vita House / Ryan W. Kennihan Architects
Save this picture!
Vita House / Ryan W. Kennihan Architects, © Alice Clancy
© Alice Clancy

© Alice Clancy © Alice Clancy © Alice Clancy © Alice Clancy + 22

Save this picture!
© Alice Clancy
© Alice Clancy

Text description provided by the architects. The building is an extension and renovation of a detached townhouse on Abbey Street in Roscommon town. It provides counseling rooms and a large meeting hall for the holistic counseling center called Vita House and the broader community.

Save this picture!
© Alice Clancy
© Alice Clancy

The site is highly sensitive as it overlooks the town’s primary church, the Sacred Heart Cathedral, while the existing building is part of an architectural conservation area. The design arises from the client’s desire to create a peaceful welcoming place which can be a central part of community life.

Save this picture!
© Alice Clancy
© Alice Clancy

The design, therefore, seeks to be a ‘good neighbor’, inspired in part by the simple pitched roofs and rectangular windows on the road as well as by 18th-century buildings like the City Assembly House in Dublin which contain a variety of unexpected spaces behind modest exteriors.

Save this picture!
© Alice Clancy
© Alice Clancy

The reserved exterior allows the church to continue to dominate the surroundings and relies on subtle tectonic details and asymmetries for richness. The simple volume belies the various rooms within including a large meeting space whose domed ceiling and serene atmosphere allude to the religious associations of the client organization and the neighboring parish church.

Save this picture!
© Alice Clancy
© Alice Clancy

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Monastery Refurbishment Renovation Ireland
Cite: "Vita House / Ryan W. Kennihan Architects" 12 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896043/vita-house-ryan-w-kennihan-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »