World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. FLXBL Design Consultancy
  6. 2018
  7. Private Residence No. 07 / FLXBL Design Consultancy

Private Residence No. 07 / FLXBL Design Consultancy

  • 20:00 - 11 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Private Residence No. 07 / FLXBL Design Consultancy
Save this picture!
Private Residence No. 07 / FLXBL Design Consultancy, © Harsh Pandya / Panchkon
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon

© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon © Harsh Pandya / Panchkon © Harsh Pandya / Panchkon © Harsh Pandya / Panchkon + 35

Save this picture!
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon

Text description provided by the architects. The house, dubbed as the Private Residence No. 7 is located in the middle of a neo-posh locality of the city. The exposed-concrete residence shows how architecture can be used as a tool to give expression to human mind through a clever play of open and closed spaces. The house is crafted for the family of four keeping with their love for nature and the keen desire for accommodating immense greens in the spaces such that it mingles with the daily life of the family through elevated garden and rooftop courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon

The residence demonstrates programmatic and experiential continuity through a complex interlinking between the solid and the void. Its interior spaces adorned with a mix of wood and other urban fabric create an interesting contrast with the concrete exterior enhancing the exterior views.

Save this picture!
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon

The building responds to the local climate which is typically hot for a major part of the year while it brings in plenty of natural light and ventilation in every room. The openings are oriented to pull in more light from the north and east facades and to significantly reduce heat gain from the south and west.

Save this picture!
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon

The interior voids, facade openings, rooftop courtyard, elevated garden and extended walls work together with light, shadow and the landscape to create a powerful influence of nature while keeping the identity of that of the monolith intact. The ground floor houses a large living room extending towards the dining area at the south, a family room at the west and the entrance at the east, all of which look onto peripheral gardens.

Save this picture!
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon

The living room is oriented on a north-south axis to attract northern light inside the residence, and the kitchen and dining spaces extend into southern dining patio and raised garden. The approach way to the entrance provides one with a view of the rooftop garden and a hint of a secret tree court. The bedrooms and entertainment room at the first level extend along the eastern side of the rooftop courtyard capturing a cinemascope view of the green spaces and a skyline of the trees and screening landscapes.

Save this picture!
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon
© Harsh Pandya / Panchkon

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Private Residence No. 07 / FLXBL Design Consultancy" 11 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896038/private-residence-no-07-flxbl-design-consultancy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »