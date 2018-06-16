World
Mill Valley Courtyard Res / Aidlin Darling Design

  13:00 - 16 June, 2018
Mill Valley Courtyard Res / Aidlin Darling Design
Mill Valley Courtyard Res / Aidlin Darling Design, Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

  • Architects

    Aidlin Darling Design

  • Location

    Mill Valley, United States

  • Partners in Charge

    Joshua Aidlin & David Darling

  • Project Designer

    Kent Chiang

  • Project Team

    Michael Pierry, Todd Aranaz

  • Area

    4000.0 ft2

  • Contractor

    Van Acker Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    GFDS Engineers

  • Geotech Engineer

    Rollo & Ridley, Inc.

  • Civil Engineer

    Firma Design Group

  • Interior Designer

    Susan Collins Weir Interiors

  • Lighting Designer

    Revolver Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

Text description provided by the architects. The intention of this residence was to create a sanctuary for a writer, his wife, and two college-age sons. The site is located in a typical suburban community in Mill Valley, California. The request from the client was a home with an extremely quiet street presence that, once entered, creates a garden-like oasis. In addition, as collectors of modern art, the clients wanted to merge the spirit of an urban industrial artist's studio with the comfort of a rural home.

Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

The resulting form of the home is a u-shaped plan that cradles a south-facing central garden. Two private wings, containing bedrooms and studies, flank the garden at each side.  They are connected by a vaulted public great room, with a south-facing wall of retracting glass doors, opening the living/dining and kitchen to the adjoining deck and garden. The plan diagram provides great privacy for (and from) the neighbors to the North, East, and West, while opening the home to a dramatic view over the southerly valley and forested hillside beyond.

Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

The material palette integrates industrial materials, such as corrugated metal siding, patinated raw plate steel, and concrete floors, that are complemented by the warmth of wood ceilings, cabinets, decks, and trellises. The result is an architecture of material simplicity, that focuses on space, texture, and natural light.  This quiet palette also provides an intentionally neutral backdrop for the client's growing art collection. The ultimate goal is a home that lives effortlessly while unifying an experience of art and nature. 

Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

