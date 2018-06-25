World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. FRAM arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES

  • 15:00 - 25 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES
Save this picture!
PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES, © Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

© Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik © Fernando Schapochnik + 19

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Text description provided by the architects. As the name implies, the project involves an intervention on an existing PH-type dwelling, characteristic Buenos Aires housing typology, inheritance from the "chorizo house" of the early twentieth century.

Save this picture!
Axonometrics
Axonometrics

The imminent growth of the family meant the need to increase the habitable surfaces of the house. The rooting to the neighborhood, the potential for growth / densification of the unit itself and the atypical situation of having a park belonging to a parish right next to the plot (a fact that guarantees the low and wooded character of the block in time) were determining factors to bet for an intervention on the pre-existing.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The original structure, although it had received small changes, retained characteristics common to the typology: two main high-rise ceilings rooms organized around a small access / expansion patio and the service areas located on the short sides of it.

Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
Sections A and E
Sections A and E

Given this scenario it was determined that the housing growth would be in height and having as premise to preserve the existing maximum, on the one hand due to its good state of construction and on the other that the couple needed to continue living in the house as long as possible during the work period.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

The corresponding roof with the main rooms (until that moment inaccessible) was the ideal area to receive the extension. The same is translated in the addition of a new constructed volume, light and clearly differentiated by its language - materiality - color of the existing construction.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Five structural frames materialized by metal tubes are placed on the existing load-bearing walls, minimizing the impact on the above. This frames delimit both the interior and exterior spaces, being at the same time a supporting and spatial structure.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

A gallery with constant depth, except in the South end where it expands over the kitchen, is a programmatic novelty for the house that enhances the visual relationship with the next door grove.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik
Save this picture!
Axonometric Section
Axonometric Section

Finally, the staircase, last element to be executed (once the upper volume was finished), not only solves the vertical link between the new and the old / the common areas and private areas, but also allows the entry of natural light into the lower level, redefining the character and appropriation of it.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FRAM arquitectos
Office
JES
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Argentina
Cite: "PH-Dwelling / FRAM arquitectos + JES" [PH-Agronomía / FRAM arquitectos + JES] 25 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896027/ph-dwelling-fram-arquitectos-plus-jes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »