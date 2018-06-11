World
Aspen Residence / Aidlin Darling Design

  • 13:00 - 11 June, 2018
Aspen Residence / Aidlin Darling Design
Aspen Residence / Aidlin Darling Design, Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design + 18

  • Architects

    Aidlin Darling Design

  • Location

    Aspen, United States

  • Partners in Charge

    Joshua Aidlin & David Darling

  • Project Architect

    Leonard Ng

  • Project Team

    Cherie Lau, Michael Pierry, Zac Rockett, Todd Aranaz, Katie Stuart

  • Area

    9618.0 ft2
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

Text description provided by the architects. Anchored on the steep slopes of Red Mountain with panoramic views, this project is unique in the sense that it offers a new prototype for a speculative real estate in Aspen Colorado. The site, while surrounded by much larger awkwardly situated homes, affords stunning views over Aspen to the west and virtually undeveloped views to the south. 

Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

The client, a developer with an earnest desire to change the real estate paradigm in Aspen, desired a more sustainable, site sensitive, and modern alternative to the usual developments. The design challenges conventional notions of interior and exterior, absorbing the surrounding landscape. Long-stone walls anchor space into the hillside, creating "rooms" both inside and outside, negotiating desirable and undesirable views on the severely constrained site. 

Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

A panoramic view to the west is enhanced by a vast reflecting pool/roof which eclipses one’s view of nearby homes, giving a sense of having the mountain to one’s self. Arriving on the upper level, one enters a two-story mezzanine gallery and is greeted with spectacular views.

North Elevation
North Elevation
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

Adjacent to the gallery is an aspen studded courtyard, which acts as an extension of the indoor spaces below. The home’s north-south axis affords maximum view and privacy while taking maximum advantage of the sun. In addition to solar photovoltaic power, the home's configuration takes advantage of the passive solar heat. Through restraint and the use of local materials, the design offers a more sensitive alternative for future development in Aspen.

Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design
Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Aspen Residence / Aidlin Darling Design" 11 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896019/aspen-residence-aidlin-darling-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

