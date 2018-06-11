Aspen Residence / Aidlin Darling Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of Aidlin Darling Design

Architects Aidlin Darling Design

Location Aspen, United States

Partners in Charge Joshua Aidlin & David Darling

Project Architect Leonard Ng

Project Team Cherie Lau, Michael Pierry, Zac Rockett, Todd Aranaz, Katie Stuart

Area 9618.0 ft2

Text description provided by the architects. Anchored on the steep slopes of Red Mountain with panoramic views, this project is unique in the sense that it offers a new prototype for a speculative real estate in Aspen Colorado. The site, while surrounded by much larger awkwardly situated homes, affords stunning views over Aspen to the west and virtually undeveloped views to the south.

The client, a developer with an earnest desire to change the real estate paradigm in Aspen, desired a more sustainable, site sensitive, and modern alternative to the usual developments. The design challenges conventional notions of interior and exterior, absorbing the surrounding landscape. Long-stone walls anchor space into the hillside, creating "rooms" both inside and outside, negotiating desirable and undesirable views on the severely constrained site.

A panoramic view to the west is enhanced by a vast reflecting pool/roof which eclipses one’s view of nearby homes, giving a sense of having the mountain to one’s self. Arriving on the upper level, one enters a two-story mezzanine gallery and is greeted with spectacular views.

Adjacent to the gallery is an aspen studded courtyard, which acts as an extension of the indoor spaces below. The home’s north-south axis affords maximum view and privacy while taking maximum advantage of the sun. In addition to solar photovoltaic power, the home's configuration takes advantage of the passive solar heat. Through restraint and the use of local materials, the design offers a more sensitive alternative for future development in Aspen.