15 Inspiring Architecture School Buildings from Around the World

Architecture schools and the students they house have a particularly unique and interesting building-user relationship. Architecture students value the buildings of their school not only for providing the valuable work space necessary for constructing studio projects but also as an example and model of a building in use. As the buildings are the places where students first learn how to read and understand architecture, design schools become full-scale teaching tools that help new designers grasp structure, details, how materials perform and interact, and so many of the other core concepts of architecture. While the scrutiny of students and faculty can be exhaustive, architects have embraced the challenge of creating engaging works of architecture that both suit the specific needs of a school and take on the pedagogical challenge of educating students by example.
Buildings for teaching and learning architecture are often part of a larger college or university campus, which requires them to comply with a school’s campus master plan and fit within a sometimes homogeneous architectural context. Architecture schools are not typical academic buildings though—the demand for open studio space, critique spaces that accommodate large gatherings (but may not always be in use), and space for resources like a workshop or digital workrooms make flexibility an important factor for a successful architecture school.
Along with large interior spaces for sizable groups and individual workspace, light quality is vital for creating an inspiring studio space. Exposed structural elements and unfinished surfaces are also desirable in a building for teaching—while other clients might prefer to hide some less aesthetic building elements, revealing them helps students connect academic study to the reality of their surroundings.
A collection of 15 significant and recent architecture school buildings that inspire and challenge the next generations of designers.
Melbourne School of Design University of Melbourne / NADAAA + John Wardle Architects
Melbourne VIC, Australia
2014
School of Architecture at the Royal Institute of Technology / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
Stockholm, Sweden
2015
2016 ArchDaily Educational Building of the Year
Massachusetts College of Art and Design / Ennead Architects
Boston, MA, USA
2016
UC Architecture School Building / Gonzalo Claro
Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
2016
McEwen School of Architecture / LGA Architectural Partners
Sudbury, ON, Canada
2018
Nantes School of Architecture / Lacaton & Vassal
Nantes, France
2009
Abedian School of Architecture / CRAB Studio
Queensland, Australia
2013
Austin E. Knowlton School of Architecture / Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects
Columbus, OH, USA
2004
Strasbourg School of Architecture / Marc Mimram
Strasbourg, France
2014
Yale Art + Architecture Building / Paul Rudolph
New Haven, CT, USA
1963
Waterloo School of Architecture / Levitt Goodman Architects
Cambridge, ON, Canada
2004
Princeton School of Architecture / Architecture Research Office
Princeton, NJ, USA
2012 addition to existing 1963 building
Clemson University College of Architecture / Thomas Phifer and Partners
Clemson, SC, USA
2011
Milstein Hall at Cornell University / OMA
Ithaca, New York, USA
2011
Marseille’s Architecture School Extension / PAN Architecture
Marseille, France
2015