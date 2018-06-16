World
  15 Inspiring Architecture School Buildings from Around the World

15 Inspiring Architecture School Buildings from Around the World

15 Inspiring Architecture School Buildings from Around the World
© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

Architecture schools and the students they house have a particularly unique and interesting building-user relationship. Architecture students value the buildings of their school not only for providing the valuable work space necessary for constructing studio projects but also as an example and model of a building in use. As the buildings are the places where students first learn how to read and understand architecture, design schools become full-scale teaching tools that help new designers grasp structure, details, how materials perform and interact, and so many of the other core concepts of architecture. While the scrutiny of students and faculty can be exhaustive, architects have embraced the challenge of creating engaging works of architecture that both suit the specific needs of a school and take on the pedagogical challenge of educating students by example.

© Bob Gundu
© Bob Gundu

Buildings for teaching and learning architecture are often part of a larger college or university campus, which requires them to comply with a school’s campus master plan and fit within a sometimes homogeneous architectural context. Architecture schools are not typical academic buildings though—the demand for open studio space, critique spaces that accommodate large gatherings (but may not always be in use), and space for resources like a workshop or digital workrooms make flexibility an important factor for a successful architecture school.   

© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

Along with large interior spaces for sizable groups and individual workspace, light quality is vital for creating an inspiring studio space. Exposed structural elements and unfinished surfaces are also desirable in a building for teaching—while other clients might prefer to hide some less aesthetic building elements, revealing them helps students connect academic study to the reality of their surroundings.

© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

A collection of 15 significant and recent architecture school buildings that inspire and challenge the next generations of designers.

Melbourne School of Design University of Melbourne / NADAAA + John Wardle Architects

Melbourne VIC, Australia
2014

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

School of Architecture at the Royal Institute of Technology / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

Stockholm, Sweden
2015
2016 ArchDaily Educational Building of the Year

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Massachusetts College of Art and Design / Ennead Architects

Boston, MA, USA
2016

© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes
© Richard Barnes

UC Architecture School Building / Gonzalo Claro

Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
2016

© Philippe Blanc
© Philippe Blanc
© Philippe Blanc
© Philippe Blanc

McEwen School of Architecture / LGA Architectural Partners

Sudbury, ON, Canada
2018

© Bob Gundu
© Bob Gundu
© Bob Gundu
© Bob Gundu

Nantes School of Architecture / Lacaton & Vassal

Nantes, France
2009

© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Abedian School of Architecture / CRAB Studio

Queensland, Australia
2013

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Austin E. Knowlton School of Architecture / Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects

Columbus, OH, USA
2004

© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Strasbourg School of Architecture / Marc Mimram

Strasbourg, France
2014

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Yale Art + Architecture Building / Paul Rudolph

New Haven, CT, USA
1963

Courtesy of gwathmey siegel & associates architects
Courtesy of gwathmey siegel & associates architects
Courtesy of gwathmey siegel & associates architects
Courtesy of gwathmey siegel & associates architects

Waterloo School of Architecture / Levitt Goodman Architects

Cambridge, ON, Canada
2004

© Ben Rahn/A-Frame
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame
© Ben Rahn/A-Frame

Princeton School of Architecture / Architecture Research Office

Princeton, NJ, USA
2012 addition to existing 1963 building

© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Clemson University College of Architecture / Thomas Phifer and Partners

Clemson, SC, USA
2011

© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances
© Scott Frances

Milstein Hall at Cornell University / OMA

Ithaca, New York, USA
2011

Save this picture!
© Matthew Carbone
© Matthew Carbone

Marseille’s Architecture School Extension / PAN Architecture

Marseille, France
2015

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly
Cite: Jack McManus. "15 Inspiring Architecture School Buildings from Around the World" 16 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896016/15-inspiring-architecture-school-buildings-from-around-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

