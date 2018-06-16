15 Inspiring Architecture School Buildings from Around the World

Architecture schools and the students they house have a particularly unique and interesting building-user relationship. Architecture students value the buildings of their school not only for providing the valuable work space necessary for constructing studio projects but also as an example and model of a building in use. As the buildings are the places where students first learn how to read and understand architecture, design schools become full-scale teaching tools that help new designers grasp structure, details, how materials perform and interact, and so many of the other core concepts of architecture. While the scrutiny of students and faculty can be exhaustive, architects have embraced the challenge of creating engaging works of architecture that both suit the specific needs of a school and take on the pedagogical challenge of educating students by example.

Buildings for teaching and learning architecture are often part of a larger college or university campus, which requires them to comply with a school’s campus master plan and fit within a sometimes homogeneous architectural context. Architecture schools are not typical academic buildings though—the demand for open studio space, critique spaces that accommodate large gatherings (but may not always be in use), and space for resources like a workshop or digital workrooms make flexibility an important factor for a successful architecture school.

Along with large interior spaces for sizable groups and individual workspace, light quality is vital for creating an inspiring studio space. Exposed structural elements and unfinished surfaces are also desirable in a building for teaching—while other clients might prefer to hide some less aesthetic building elements, revealing them helps students connect academic study to the reality of their surroundings.

A collection of 15 significant and recent architecture school buildings that inspire and challenge the next generations of designers.

Melbourne VIC, Australia

2014

Stockholm, Sweden

2015

2016 ArchDaily Educational Building of the Year

Boston, MA, USA

2016

Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile

2016

Sudbury, ON, Canada

2018

Nantes, France

2009

Queensland, Australia

2013

Columbus, OH, USA

2004

Strasbourg, France

2014

New Haven, CT, USA

1963

Save this picture! Courtesy of gwathmey siegel & associates architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of gwathmey siegel & associates architects

Cambridge, ON, Canada

2004

Princeton, NJ, USA

2012 addition to existing 1963 building

Clemson, SC, USA

2011

Ithaca, New York, USA

2011

Marseille, France

2015