World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. China
  5. PAL Design
  6. 2017
  7. Sky Center / PAL Design

Sky Center / PAL Design

  • 19:00 - 14 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sky Center / PAL Design
Save this picture!
Sky Center / PAL Design, © Qilin Zhang
© Qilin Zhang

© Qilin Zhang © Qilin Zhang © Qilin Zhang © Qilin Zhang + 20

  • Architects

    PAL Design

  • Location

    Intersection of Qiaoxiang and Shenyun Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Lead Designer

    Patrick Leung

  • Client

    Shenzhen Yanhan Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Area

    1577.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Qilin Zhang
Save this picture!
© Qilin Zhang
© Qilin Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Dedicated to maximize the sculptural quality exemplary of contemporary architecture, geometric progression of Sky Center delineates an engaging dialogue with line and plane in every corner of the space.

Save this picture!
© Qilin Zhang
© Qilin Zhang
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

Upon entering the lobby, visitors can have their eyes feasted with the greeneries outside, thanks to the floor-length glass spanning across the two storeys which welcomes natural light which flows unimpededly into its airy interiors. Its main gate is also out of the ordinary — completed in slender rows of slanted black steel which exude character and charm.

Save this picture!
© Qilin Zhang
© Qilin Zhang

The same material has also been cleverly adopted for its bookshelf-inspired centrepiece in a rhythmic wave form. Despite being tucked to the back of the reception, it is sprawling in volume and connecting the two floors. Each of the shelves, together in an organic interlocking form, not only flexibly display unique ornaments as essential puzzles to the bigger look, but also creates changing shapes and forms when viewed from different angles.

Save this picture!
© Qilin Zhang
© Qilin Zhang

Despite its simple monochromic colour scheme, the choice of grey and white marbles with their fine and polished textures and irregular shapes soften visual contrast. In fact, in between the lobby and the meeting area, white marble partitions create pleasurable spatial progression and more importantly, a consciously large number of bended pathways and curvatures – visitors can then stop and enjoy both the view and decorations on display. They then pass through the stairs and enter the exhibition area, then a video room into the model area – all keeping up with the overall grand elegance.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Qilin Zhang
© Qilin Zhang

Echoing the overall design, the meeting area comes with a ceiling which continues the characteristic look of the lobby. Its grand and elegant feature walls to the sides take the form of wavy bookshelf – again framed with black steel – and reach up to the ceiling. Just as art galleries create seasonal looks which complement built-in elements, the overall environment is about bringing the very best for its guests in its memorable grandeur.

Save this picture!
© Qilin Zhang
© Qilin Zhang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom Interior Design China
Cite: "Sky Center / PAL Design" 14 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896012/sky-center-pal-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Qilin Zhang

深圳侨城一号 Sky Center / PAL Design

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »