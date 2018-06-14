World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 10 Boathouses That Take Architecture Over the Edge of Dry Land

10 Boathouses That Take Architecture Over the Edge of Dry Land

10 Boathouses That Take Architecture Over the Edge of Dry Land
10 Boathouses That Take Architecture Over the Edge of Dry Land, © Paul Ott photografiert
© Paul Ott photografiert

Whether lining a river bustling with rowing crews or sitting calmly at the edge of a lake, boathouses have a storied history and an inexplicable romance to match their unusual program. Designed for use as a training facility for elite rowers, a vacationer’s waterfront playgroundshoreline retreat, or even as a historical preservation project, boathouses captivate the imagination as they transcend the limits of the land-form relationship on their site.

© Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing
© Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing

Leaving land creates a number of challenges and opportunities for an architect, particularly in creating a stable base for a building on the edge of dry land. As seen in the following collection of contemporary boathouse projects, waterfront structures can tower over the water on piles, float on a buoyant platform, or perch comfortably on the coast and connect to the water with an extended boat ramp. The relationship between a waterfront building and its corresponding body of water encompasses every aspect of a project’s architecture—affecting climate, humidity, noise, light, and particularly the panoramic views out across the water from upper floors and elevated balconies.

© Paul Ott photografiert
© Paul Ott photografiert

To celebrate a summer of cooling off by the water, here’s a collection of 10 newly-constructed or renovated boathouses (and one bonus resort complex) that take amphibious architecture to a new level.

Het Bosch / JagerJanssen architecten + Dreissen Architecten

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

© John Lewis Marshall
© John Lewis Marshall
© John Lewis Marshall
© John Lewis Marshall

WMS Boathouse at Clark Park / Studio Gang

Chicago, IL, USA

© Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing
© Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing
© Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing
© Steve Hall/Hedrich Blessing

Community Rowing Boathouse / Anmahian Winton Architects

Boston, MA, USA

Courtesy of Anmahian Winton Architects
Courtesy of Anmahian Winton Architects
Courtesy of Anmahian Winton Architects
Courtesy of Anmahian Winton Architects

Michael Baker Boathouse / Associated Architects

Worcester, United Kingdom

© Martine Hamilton Knight
© Martine Hamilton Knight
© Martine Hamilton Knight
© Martine Hamilton Knight

Klostergarden Boathouse / Trodahl Arkitekter

Mosterøy, Rennesøy, Norway

© Trodahl Arkitekter / Fredrik Ringe
© Trodahl Arkitekter / Fredrik Ringe
© Trodahl Arkitekter / Fredrik Ringe
© Trodahl Arkitekter / Fredrik Ringe

Boathouse / Cibinel Architecture

Lake of the Woods, Canada

© Jerry Grajewski
© Jerry Grajewski
© Jerry Grajewski
© Jerry Grajewski

Muskoka Boathouse / Christopher Simmonds Architect

Muskoka Lakes, Canada

© Peter Fritz Photography
© Peter Fritz Photography
© Peter Fritz Photography
© Peter Fritz Photography

Modern Boathouse / Weiss Architecture & Urbanism Limited

Parry Sound District, ON, Canada

© Arnaud Marthouret
© Arnaud Marthouret
© Arnaud Marthouret
© Arnaud Marthouret

Boat’s House at Millstätter Lake / MHM architects

Seeboden, Austria

© Paul Ott photografiert
© Paul Ott photografiert
© Paul Ott photografiert
© Paul Ott photografiert

Sports Technification Centre For Rowing And Canoeing Orio / U.T.E. Atristain Begiristain

Orio, Basque Country, Spain

© Jorge Allende
© Jorge Allende
© Jorge Allende
© Jorge Allende

Boat Rooms on the Fuchun River / The Design Institute of Landscape and Architecture China Academy of Art

Mei Cheng Da Dao, Jiande Shi, Hangzhou Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

© Aoguan Performance of Architecture
© Aoguan Performance of Architecture
© Aoguan Performance of Architecture
© Aoguan Performance of Architecture
© Aoguan Performance of Architecture
© Aoguan Performance of Architecture
Cite: Jack McManus. "10 Boathouses That Take Architecture Over the Edge of Dry Land" 14 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896009/10-boathouses-that-take-architecture-over-the-edge-of-dry-land/> ISSN 0719-8884

