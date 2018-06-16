World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Atelier Deshaus' Shanghai Modern Art Museum Through the Lens of Kris Provoost

Atelier Deshaus' Shanghai Modern Art Museum Through the Lens of Kris Provoost

Atelier Deshaus' Shanghai Modern Art Museum Through the Lens of Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost

Architect Kris Provoost, who lives and works in Shanghai, has captured Atelier Deshaus' new Shanghai Modern Art Museum through a series of photographs, displaying both the details of the building as well as its context on the Shanghai riverfront. The Shanghai Modern Art Museum is an adaptive re-use project on the old Laobaidu coal bunker, its industrial exterior kept and re-interpreted into a contemporary architectural project. Provoost captured the beautiful detailing of the project, as well as how it transforms during the cherry blossom season. 

© Kris Provoost

© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost
© Kris Provoost

News via: Kris Provoost

News Architecture News
Cite: Yiling Shen. "Atelier Deshaus' Shanghai Modern Art Museum Through the Lens of Kris Provoost" 16 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896007/atelier-deshaus-shanghai-modern-art-museum-through-the-lens-of-kris-provoost/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »