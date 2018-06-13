World
  These Time-Lapses Capture the Construction of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Stadiums

These Time-Lapses Capture the Construction of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Stadiums
These Time-Lapses Capture the Construction of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Stadiums, via screenshot from video
via screenshot from video

As the 2018 World Cup approaches, we architects can already look ahead to the next tournament. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar offers the most exciting opportunity in stadium design for decades, with the competition relying on an almost entirely new footballing infrastructure. Several world-renowned designers have submitted proposals, and the following set of newly released time-lapse videos show the progression of each stadium, as we approach four years to the competition’s start. Emphasising the structural shells, the videos highlight a sometimes overlooked facet of stadium design. To materialize the effortless magic of the initial renders - like those produced by Foster + Partners and Zaha Hadid Architects - phenomenal levels of engineering and problem solving are required, and in the early stages of construction, this becomes the visual focal point. Read on to see the beauty of these structural marvels, but be warned - you may develop World Cup fever.

via screenshot from video

Project: Al Bayt Stadium
Location: Al Khor City
Designer: Dar Al-Handasah
Capacity: 60,000

via screenshot from video
Project: Al Wakrah Stadium  
Location: Al Wakrah
Designer: Zaha Hadid Architects
Capacity: 40,000

Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Project: Al Rayyan Stadium 
Location: Al Rayyan Municipality
Designer: Pattern Architects 
Capacity: 44,740

via screenshot from video
Project: Education City Stadium 
Location: Education City, Al Rayyan Municipality
Designer: DR. Omar Jamal, SENSI Moe and Sons, Dr. Demonichaos (Wareface CO.)
Capacity: 40,000

via screenshot from video
Project: Al Thumama Stadium  
Location: Doha
Designer: Ibrahim J Aidah  
Capacity: 40,000

via screenshot from video
Project: Lusail Stadium   
Location: Lusail
Designer: Foster + Partners 
Capacity: 86,250

via screenshot from video
Project: Ras Abu Aboud Stadium  
Location: Doha
Designer: Fenwick Iribarren Architects 
Capacity: 40,000

via screenshot from video
Cite: Tom Dobbins. "These Time-Lapses Capture the Construction of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Stadiums" 13 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895991/these-time-lapses-capture-the-construction-of-the-2022-qatar-world-cup-stadiums/> ISSN 0719-8884

