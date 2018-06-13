These Time-Lapses Capture the Construction of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Stadiums

As the 2018 World Cup approaches, we architects can already look ahead to the next tournament. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar offers the most exciting opportunity in stadium design for decades, with the competition relying on an almost entirely new footballing infrastructure. Several world-renowned designers have submitted proposals, and the following set of newly released time-lapse videos show the progression of each stadium, as we approach four years to the competition’s start. Emphasising the structural shells, the videos highlight a sometimes overlooked facet of stadium design. To materialize the effortless magic of the initial renders - like those produced by Foster + Partners and Zaha Hadid Architects - phenomenal levels of engineering and problem solving are required, and in the early stages of construction, this becomes the visual focal point. Read on to see the beauty of these structural marvels, but be warned - you may develop World Cup fever.

Project: Al Bayt Stadium

Location: Al Khor City

Designer: Dar Al-Handasah

Capacity: 60,000

Project: Al Wakrah Stadium

Location: Al Wakrah

Designer: Zaha Hadid Architects

Capacity: 40,000

Save this picture! Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Project: Al Rayyan Stadium

Location: Al Rayyan Municipality

Designer: Pattern Architects

Capacity: 44,740

Project: Education City Stadium

Location: Education City, Al Rayyan Municipality

Designer: DR. Omar Jamal, SENSI Moe and Sons, Dr. Demonichaos (Wareface CO.)

Capacity: 40,000

Project: Al Thumama Stadium

Location: Doha

Designer: Ibrahim J Aidah

Capacity: 40,000

Project: Lusail Stadium

Location: Lusail

Designer: Foster + Partners

Capacity: 86,250

Project: Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

Location: Doha

Designer: Fenwick Iribarren Architects

Capacity: 40,000