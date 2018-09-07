World
  7. HiCC Ent. Headquarter / LESS

HiCC Ent. Headquarter / LESS

  • 19:00 - 7 September, 2018
HiCC Ent. Headquarter / LESS
HiCC Ent. Headquarter / LESS, Courtesy of LESS
Courtesy of LESS

Courtesy of LESS

  • Architects

    LESS

  • Location

    Seoul, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Junseung Woo, Sangjung Han(PAD)

  • Other participants

    Chulsoo Choi, Taegyu Park, Suam Lee, Taenam Kim, Sunwha Lee, Donghui Jung, Hogeum Kim, Jinkwan Kim

  • Area

    1980.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Courtesy of LESS
Courtesy of LESS

Text description provided by the architects. The Project was completed with the objective of highly developing the area for a K-pop entertainment company for commercial use. The Client desired to have a fluid structure rather than static and stationary building to represent and encapsulate the character of their business.

Diagram 01
Diagram 01

Our Solution on this issue was to make small scale changes to the existing architecture, which in turn achieved a grander effected in totality through parametrically controlled module unit with 2-way kink design shape. In turn, this positioned the building façade to create the illusion of movement on mass in a large scale.

Courtesy of LESS
Courtesy of LESS
Diagram 02
Diagram 02

We interpreted various site bases, and the building code issues to generate the effect of a building with movement and active system to generate the overall façade. In the end façade system was optimized through the repetition of the smallest elements composed in several ways to achieve another element on a larger scale. The structure also connection position as another important parameter to create greater changes and expression for the building as a whole.

Courtesy of LESS
Courtesy of LESS

About this office
LESS
Office

