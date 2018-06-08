World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Rem Koolhaas to Speak at Moscow Urban Forum 2018

Rem Koolhaas to Speak at Moscow Urban Forum 2018

Rem Koolhaas to Speak at Moscow Urban Forum 2018
Rem Koolhaas to Speak at Moscow Urban Forum 2018, © Courtesy of OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst
© Courtesy of OMA / Photography by Fred Ernst

The Moscow Urban Forum has announced the participation of internationally renowned Dutch architect and theorist Rem Koolhass at their event in July. 

Koolhaas, one of the founders of OMA, boasts many outstanding buildings, including the CCTV headquarters in Beijing, The Qatar National Library and the Central Library in Seattle. He is also actively working in Russia: from 2010 to 2012 he was in charge of the educational program at Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design. In addition to completing the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Gorky Park, he has also recently presented plans for the New State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow. 

At the presentation of the book "Delirious New York" at Garage Museum, Koolhaas stated the following about Russian constructivism:

"When I was 25 years old, I saw for the first time the work of constructivists: capsules. I began to fantasise and understood: if we look at New York very closely, we will see that the Russian people have managed to predict what the world will be like. The manifesto was written in Russia, but the USA is quite the opposite. It is a place where anything can be implemented, but without a manifesto."

The Moscow Urban Forum in 2018 will take place for the eighth time at the concert hall of Zaryadye Park. The theme of the MUF 2018 business programme, which will take place on 17–18 July, is the "Megacity of the Future. New Space for Living". The festival programme under the general theme "Connect Generations" will be opened on 17 July and completed on 22 July. More than 400 speakers will take part in the events of the Forum, including more than 120 foreign experts.

