MacEwan University, Allard Hall / Revery Architecture

  • 03:00 - 18 July, 2018
MacEwan University, Allard Hall / Revery Architecture
Save this picture!
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

© Ema Peter

  • Architects

    Revery Architecture

  • Location

    11110 104 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, Canada

  • Design Architect

    Revery Architecture

  • Design Principals

    Bing Thom, Venelin Kokalov

  • Architectural Team

    Jacqueline Wiles, Bibianka Fehr, Andrea Flynn, Sanaz Nooshafarin, Elaine Tong, Kyle Chan, Culum Osborne

  • Area

    430000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ema Peter

  • Associate Architect

    Manasc Isaac Architects

  • Project Directors

    James Brown, Ling Meng

  • Structural

    Fast + Epp

  • Landscape

    Dialogue

  • Mechanical Consultant

    MCW

  • Electrical Consultant

    Stantec Consulting

  • Civil

    Aecom

  • Geotechnical

    Thurber Engineering Ltd.

  • Building Code

    LMDG Building Code Consultants

  • Traffic

    Bunt & Associates

  • Quantity Surveying/Costing

    Hanscomb Ltd.

  • Building Envelope

    Morrison Hershfield

  • Acoustic

    Stages Consultants/Criterion Acoustics

  • Theatre Consultant

    Stages Consultants

  • Construction Manager

    Clark Builders

  • Project Manager

    MacEwan University

  • Client

    MacEwan University

  • Budget

    $143 Million CDN
    • More Specs Less Specs
MacEwan University, Allard Hall / Revery Architecture
© Ema Peter

Text description provided by the architects. MacEwan University’s new urban center for arts and culture, Allard Hall, creates an elegant entrance landmark to its City Centre Campus in Edmonton, AB. The building’s focal point is its central multi-story, double atria crossed by dramatic angled pedestrian bridges linking each of its five-floor from the ground up to the top floor where natural light pours in via clerestoreys.

Site Plan
Site Plan
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

A balcony at each stairway creates a ‘nest’ at circulation intersections, offering a zone (perch) for pause and informal learning in contrast to the building’s social and collaborative learning hubs. The building’s design emphasizes Allard Hall’s identity as a hub for converging ideas and social interaction by showcasing a vibrant spectrum of student, staff, and visitor activities.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Offering a perfect combination of cutting-edge academic and cultural functions, Allard Hall’s array of performance and educational spaces includes; studios, classrooms, educational and office spaces; a 450-seat proscenium theatre, a 200-seat recital hall, a 100-seat black-box theatre; galleries, and a range of high-tech computer labs, visual arts, digital and sound studios.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

The building’s captivating exterior presents a modern, sleek curtain wall façade featuring wavy forms to subtly reference a stage curtain, an apt metaphor for the dynamics and function of the building. Latest energy modeling techniques optimized the composition of the façade and the energy efficiency of mechanical systems which is crucial for Edmonton’s cold winters and will aid its LEED Silver target.

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Allard Hall is a complex place of interaction and collaboration that encourages exploration, creativity, and learning. With its galleries and multiple theatres, it also functions as a premier public performance and event venue in the heart of Edmonton’s downtown.

Section A
Section A

Cite: "MacEwan University, Allard Hall / Revery Architecture" 18 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895935/macewan-university-allard-hall-revery-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

