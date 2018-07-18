MacEwan University, Allard Hall / Revery Architecture

+ 31

Architects Revery Architecture

Location 11110 104 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, Canada

Design Architect Revery Architecture

Design Principals Bing Thom, Venelin Kokalov

Architectural Team Jacqueline Wiles, Bibianka Fehr, Andrea Flynn, Sanaz Nooshafarin, Elaine Tong, Kyle Chan, Culum Osborne

Area 430000.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Ema Peter

Associate Architect Manasc Isaac Architects

Project Directors James Brown, Ling Meng

Structural Fast + Epp

Landscape Dialogue

Mechanical Consultant MCW

Electrical Consultant Stantec Consulting

Civil Aecom

Geotechnical Thurber Engineering Ltd.

Building Code LMDG Building Code Consultants

Traffic Bunt & Associates

Quantity Surveying/Costing Hanscomb Ltd.

Building Envelope Morrison Hershfield

Acoustic Stages Consultants/Criterion Acoustics

Theatre Consultant Stages Consultants

Construction Manager Clark Builders

Project Manager MacEwan University

Client MacEwan University

Budget $143 Million CDN More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. MacEwan University’s new urban center for arts and culture, Allard Hall, creates an elegant entrance landmark to its City Centre Campus in Edmonton, AB. The building’s focal point is its central multi-story, double atria crossed by dramatic angled pedestrian bridges linking each of its five-floor from the ground up to the top floor where natural light pours in via clerestoreys.

A balcony at each stairway creates a ‘nest’ at circulation intersections, offering a zone (perch) for pause and informal learning in contrast to the building’s social and collaborative learning hubs. The building’s design emphasizes Allard Hall’s identity as a hub for converging ideas and social interaction by showcasing a vibrant spectrum of student, staff, and visitor activities.

Offering a perfect combination of cutting-edge academic and cultural functions, Allard Hall’s array of performance and educational spaces includes; studios, classrooms, educational and office spaces; a 450-seat proscenium theatre, a 200-seat recital hall, a 100-seat black-box theatre; galleries, and a range of high-tech computer labs, visual arts, digital and sound studios.

The building’s captivating exterior presents a modern, sleek curtain wall façade featuring wavy forms to subtly reference a stage curtain, an apt metaphor for the dynamics and function of the building. Latest energy modeling techniques optimized the composition of the façade and the energy efficiency of mechanical systems which is crucial for Edmonton’s cold winters and will aid its LEED Silver target.

Allard Hall is a complex place of interaction and collaboration that encourages exploration, creativity, and learning. With its galleries and multiple theatres, it also functions as a premier public performance and event venue in the heart of Edmonton’s downtown.