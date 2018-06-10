World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Australia
  5. Contreras Earl Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. This Cave-Like Luxury Apartment is Planned for Australia's Gold Coast

This Cave-Like Luxury Apartment is Planned for Australia's Gold Coast

This Cave-Like Luxury Apartment is Planned for Australia's Gold Coast
This Cave-Like Luxury Apartment is Planned for Australia's Gold Coast , Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture
Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture

Contreras Earl Architecture, in collaboration with the Sunland Group, designed a 44-story residential tower in Queensland, Australia. The "Hedges Pedestal," a two-story base and communal areas for residents, was conceived by Contreras Earl Architecture and draws inspiration from the coastal location of the site, its curving exterior façade which includes a sculptural anodized aluminium, resembles the curves of wind erosion on the sand. 

Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture

Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture
Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture

The residential tower's location will play an important role in the urban landscape of the Gold Coast, marking a transition from the low-rise residential area of Mermaid Beach to the high-rises of Broadbeach. The "Pedestal" at ground level brings a human scale to the project, its low-slung, cave-like entrance appealing to the scale of the pedestrian. 

Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture
Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture

The interior of the Pedestal resembles the inside of a rock-cave, its arches seemingly brushed into place by natural forces. The travertine material continues seamlessly from the exterior to the interior, creating a smooth transition into the space. The amenity level above mirrors the curves of the cave-like form below, but with a more rationalized geometry to transition into the spaces above, which have been designed by the developer, Sunland Group. The first-floor pool for the residents again creates a cavern condition that mirrors an experience in nature, while full-length windows offer a stunning view of the landscape outside.

Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture
Courtesy of Contreras Earl Architecture

News via: Contreras Earl Architecture 

Projects Unbuilt Project Buildings Residential Australia
Cite: Yiling Shen. "This Cave-Like Luxury Apartment is Planned for Australia's Gold Coast " 10 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895925/this-cave-like-luxury-apartment-is-planned-for-australias-gold-coast/> ISSN 0719-8884

